Emefiele’s co-defendant didn’t write his statements under duress, EFCC officer tells court

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alvan Gurumnaan, has testified that the agency did not compel Henry Omoile, co-defendant in the corruption case involving former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele, to make statements while in custody.

Gurumnaan appeared on Tuesday before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, where a trial-within-trial is ongoing to determine the voluntariness of Omoile’s statements. Emefiele is currently facing a 19-count charge bordering on corrupt demands and unlawful receipt of gratification during his tenure as CBN governor, while Omoile is answering to a three-count charge relating to unlawful acceptance of gifts as a public officer.

The development follows earlier testimony from a prosecution witness who claimed he routinely delivered cash in dollars to Omoile on the instructions of Emefiele. When the prosecution attempted to tender Omoile’s extra-judicial statements on October 9, defence counsel Kotoye Adeyinka objected, arguing the statements were not made voluntarily, prompting Justice Ramon Oshodi to order a trial-within-trial.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Gurumnaan told the court that Omoile visited the EFCC Lagos office on February 26, 2024, accompanied by his lawyer, E. N. Offiong. According to him, the defendant made four statements—three on February 26 and one on February 27—all without coercion. He noted that Omoile signed the documents and even acknowledged in writing the presence of his lawyer.

He tendered the EFCC visitors’ register to reinforce this claim, explaining that although one of the statements did not explicitly mention the lawyer’s presence, the register confirmed it. During cross-examination, Gurumnaan admitted that no video recording was made during the statement-taking process, despite it being part of the EFCC’s standard operating procedure, adding that operational circumstances sometimes prevent the use of video equipment.

Justice Oshodi adjourned further hearings to Thursday, January 15, and Friday, January 16, 2026.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.