Emefiele: Court Admits WhatsApp Messages in Ongoing $4.5Bn Fraud Case

A Lagos Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has admitted WhatsApp messages allegedly linking former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to a staggering $4.5 billion fraud scheme.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which brought the case against Emefiele, tendered the mobile-based conversations as Exhibit “G” during proceedings on Thursday. Presiding judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, overruled objections raised by the defence team and admitted the messages into evidence.

The EFCC also submitted several mobile phones, including a Xiaomi MI10T belonging to a key witness, Mr. John Adetola, who is central to the alleged financial transactions involving cash handovers and corrupt practices. The device was marked as Exhibit “I”.

Emefiele is facing a 19-count charge of corrupt practices, unlawful enrichment, and gratification, while his co-defendant, Mr. Henry Omoile, is charged with three counts related to unlawful receipt of gifts. The total amount involved is reportedly $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion.

During his testimony, EFCC investigator Mr. Alvan Grumnaan detailed a WhatsApp exchange between Omoile and Adetola. In one of the messages, Omoile allegedly directed Adetola to deliver $400,000 to “oga,” a nickname the EFCC says refers to Emefiele.

“During our investigation, we asked for clarification,” Grumnaan told the court. “Adetola confirmed that he handed the money to Ikechukwu-Ayoh, Emefiele’s personal assistant, at the CBN office in Lagos after first meeting him in Lekki.”

The investigator added that Ikechukwu-Ayoh corroborated the handover and admitted receiving another $200,000 from the same contractor, Mr. Victor Oyedua, who claimed he was pressured to “settle management” to fast-track pending payments.

In addition to digital evidence, the EFCC tendered an original CBN letter dated February 24, 2024, which was admitted as Exhibit “H” despite objections from defence lawyers, who argued the documents were uncertified photocopies. Justice Oshodi dismissed their concerns and ruled them admissible.

Prosecutors also sought to admit statements made by Omoile during the EFCC’s investigation. However, the defence argued that the statements were extracted under duress, prompting the court to schedule a trial-within-trial hearing on December 2 to determine their admissibility.

Earlier in the week, Emefiele’s lead counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN), accused the EFCC of twice obstructing a court-ordered forensic inspection of the digital devices. He said both parties and the court registrar were present on September 24 and 25, but the process stalled due to EFCC resistance.

EFCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), countered the allegation, describing the defence’s initial forensic efforts as “procedurally defective.” He claimed the defence expert operated without a verified lab or physical office, and conducted parts of the analysis online, raising concerns over data integrity.

Justice Oshodi adjourned further hearings to November 21 for updates on the forensic inspection and to December 2 for the trial-within-trial.

This high-profile corruption case continues to attract national attention as Nigerians await more revelations surrounding the alleged financial misdeeds during Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.