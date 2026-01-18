Elon Musk’s Wealth Nears $800bn After xAI Funding Round Revalues Company

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Elon Musk’s fortune has surged toward the $800 billion mark following a fresh funding round that sharply increased the valuation of his artificial intelligence and social media venture, xAI Holdings.

According to reports by Forbes, which tracks the net worth of billionaires globally, private investors recently valued xAI Holdings at about $250 billion. The new valuation is more than double what the company was worth less than a year ago and has pushed Musk’s estimated net worth to roughly $780 billion.

The funding round reportedly raised around $20 billion and significantly boosted the value of Musk’s personal stake in the company. He owns approximately 49 per cent of xAI Holdings, a holding now estimated at about $122 billion, reflecting an increase of roughly $62 billion from previous valuations.

The surge follows the merger of xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, with X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which he acquired in 2022. The combination has helped position xAI Holdings as a major player in the increasingly competitive artificial intelligence and digital platforms space.

The latest revaluation has also lifted the fortunes of several high-profile investors linked to the company. Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, an early investor in Twitter, is estimated to hold a 1.6 per cent stake in xAI Holdings, now valued at about $4 billion. The increase has reportedly raised his overall net worth to around $19.4 billion.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison are also beneficiaries of the jump in valuation. Each is believed to own roughly 0.8 per cent of xAI Holdings, with their stakes valued at approximately $2.1 billion each. Ellison’s total net worth is now estimated at about $241 billion, while Dorsey’s fortune stands at around $6 billion.

Despite the soaring valuation, xAI has been spending heavily as competition intensifies across the artificial intelligence sector. Internal documents reviewed by Bloomberg indicate that the company burned through nearly $7.8 billion in cash during the first nine months of 2024, reflecting the high costs associated with developing advanced AI systems and scaling operations.

The company’s flagship product, the Grok chatbot, has also attracted scrutiny in recent weeks. It has faced criticism over the generation of fabricated images, while a lawsuit filed by Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Musk’s children, has added to public attention around the platform.

Musk’s wealth has risen sharply over the past year, driven by gains across his wide-ranging business empire. In October, he became the first individual to be worth $500 billion after Tesla’s share price surged following his decision to scale back his involvement in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

By mid-December, his net worth crossed $600 billion after private investors valued SpaceX at $800 billion. Days later, a court ruling that restored a massive Tesla stock option award pushed his fortune beyond $700 billion.

SpaceX remains Musk’s most valuable asset, with his roughly 42 per cent stake in the rocket company now estimated at about $336 billion. Tesla ranks second, with his combined holdings of shares and stock options valued at approximately $307 billion. A recently approved compensation package at Tesla, tied to ambitious performance targets, could further increase his wealth, although it is not included in current estimates.

The gap between Musk and the rest of the world’s richest individuals has continued to widen. He is now estimated to be more than $500 billion wealthier than Larry Page, the Google co-founder and the world’s second-richest person, whose fortune is valued at around $270 billion.