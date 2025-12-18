Eleven Nigerian Soldiers Released After 10 Days in Burkina Faso

Abuja, Dec. 17, 2025 — Eleven Nigerian soldiers detained in Burkina Faso for 10 days have been released, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Wednesday night.

Spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa told The PUNCH: “The soldiers have been released. I just confirmed with our Head of Mission in Burkina Faso.”

It remains unclear when the personnel are expected to return to Nigeria, as their travel arrangements could not yet be verified.

Background of the Detention

The soldiers and their aircraft were held by Burkina Faso’s military authorities following an unscheduled landing in Bobo-Dioulasso on December 8. The landing occurred after a technical issue shortly after departing Lagos while en route to Portugal.

Burkinabe authorities initially detained the personnel and aircraft over alleged airspace violations, describing the unscheduled landing as a breach of national sovereignty. Investigations by the Confederation of Sahel States and Burkina Faso officials reportedly confirmed that the aircraft entered Burkinabe airspace without prior authorisation.

Diplomatic Intervention

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu acted promptly after days of diplomatic engagement. A Special Envoy was sent to Ouagadougou to liaise with Burkinabe authorities, ultimately securing the release of the soldiers and aircraft.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) assured the public that the crew remained safe and were treated courteously during their detention. The service emphasised that the precautionary landing was carried out in line with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

Next Steps

While the soldiers’ return to Nigeria is pending, the Federal Government is expected to review protocols for international military flights to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident comes amid ongoing security and diplomatic challenges in the West African region, highlighting the importance of close coordination between Nigeria and its neighbours.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.