Electricity Distribution Companies Collect N570 Billion in Q3 2025 – NERC Report

Abuja, Jan. 6, 2026 (NAN) — Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) across Nigeria recorded a significant improvement in revenue collection, amassing N570.25 billion in the third quarter of 2025, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The figure, disclosed in NERC’s Q3 2025 report released Tuesday in Abuja, reflects enhanced billing efficiency and better consumer payment compliance nationwide during the period.

“Out of N706.61 billion billed to electricity customers, DisCos collected N570.25 billion, indicating an 80.70 per cent collection efficiency across the sector,” the report stated.

Quarterly Comparison Shows Improvement

The third-quarter performance marks a noticeable increase over Q2 2025, when DisCos recovered N564.71 billion from N742.34 billion billed, translating to 76.07 per cent collection efficiency. The 4.63-percentage point improvement in Q3 highlights progressive gains in revenue recovery under existing tariff and billing frameworks.

NERC’s data underscores the continuing efforts of distribution companies to streamline billing systems and improve customer engagement, which are key to enhancing the sustainability of Nigeria’s power sector.

Performance Across Distribution Companies

According to the report, Ikeja DisCo led the sector with 100 per cent collection efficiency, demonstrating full revenue recovery from billed amounts.

Other top-performing DisCos included:

Eko DisCo – over 80 per cent efficiency

Benin DisCo – over 80 per cent efficiency

Abuja DisCo – over 80 per cent efficiency

In contrast, Kaduna DisCo recorded the lowest efficiency at 45.67 per cent, highlighting regional disparities in revenue recovery that the commission aims to address.

“The improved collection across most DisCos indicates positive consumer response to billing enforcement and tariff frameworks, but challenges remain in underperforming regions,” NERC said.

Implications for Nigeria’s Power Sector

The increase in revenue collection has direct implications for sector sustainability, allowing for:

Improved operations and maintenance of electricity infrastructure

Enhanced power supply reliability for residential and industrial consumers

Greater capacity for investment in transmission and distribution expansion

NERC emphasized that ongoing efforts to modernize metering, strengthen customer engagement, and promote digital payments are critical to sustaining and improving collection efficiency in future quarters.

“The trend shows that when DisCos adopt robust billing systems and consumers comply with payment obligations, the power sector can achieve meaningful financial and operational stability,” the commission added.

As Nigeria continues its energy transition and infrastructure upgrade, NERC’s quarterly monitoring provides critical insights into the effectiveness of policy measures and tariff management across the nation.

