El-Rufai Denies Backing Any Region or Candidate for 2027 Presidency

Lagos, Dec. 16, 2025

The former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed as false a viral claim suggesting that he had indicated which region of Nigeria should produce the President in 2027.

The reports, which circulated widely on social media, claimed that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain had stated it was the South’s turn to produce the president. They also insinuated that he might support Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, over former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement issued on Monday via his official X handle, El-Rufai described the trending report as “untrue” and clarified that he had made no such remarks in any speech, media interview, or on his verified social media platforms.

“My attention has been drawn to a trending fake news item alleging that I specified which region of the country should produce the president in 2027. This claim is untrue, despite its virality. I did not make such a statement in any of my speeches, interviews, or social media posts. I maintain verifiable social media platforms where I speak my mind and express my personal views directly,” he stated.

He further warned against attributing opinion articles written by others to him, even when he shares them as part of the national discourse.

“These clarifications are crucial as we confront both irresponsible politicking and the deliberate misuse of social media for the spread of fake news. The wilful attribution to me of claims I did not make by fake news platforms is no justification for treating such platforms with any seriousness,” he added.

El-Rufai urged media professionals and the public to verify information before publication or sharing, cautioning that society suffers when journalists and influencers fail in this responsibility.

“In this age of turmoil and falsehood, the obligation to verify information before posting or publishing has become more important than ever. In this instance, it appears that some senior editors ignored this duty. Society stands to lose when media leaders align with the most irresponsible actors on social media in what can only be described as the unedifying Olympics of fiction and fakery. Everyone must live up to their responsibility,” he stressed.

He concluded by reiterating that no views should be attributed to him unless explicitly expressed on his official platforms or in interviews with reputable media organisations.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.