Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

“Eko DisCo Establishes Excel Electricity Distribution Ltd to Handle Lagos Operations, Customers Unaffected”

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

LAGOS – The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has established a new subsidiary, Excel Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, to manage its electricity distribution operations within Lagos State.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, EKEDC, who explained that the move fully complies with directives from the Lagos State Government and the Electricity Act 2023.

“As a result, the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) mandated that Eko DisCo, which currently operates in both Lagos and Ogun States, establish a separate entity exclusively for its Lagos operations,” the statement read.

Lasaki added, “Accordingly, EKEDC has incorporated Excel Electricity Distribution Limited to manage its Lagos operations under the regulatory oversight of both LASERC and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).”

The company clarified that Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc has not been sold, transferred, or dissolved, and remains a fully operational and legally recognised entity. EKEDC is owned 60% by West Power and Gas Limited (WPG) and 40% by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Excel Electricity Distribution Limited is a 100% subsidiary of EKEDC and will now perform all distribution-related activities previously handled by EKEDC in Lagos State. Management assured that all customer service personnelremain unchanged, and billing and payment processes will continue as usual.

“The only noticeable change will be the transition in branding from Eko DisCo to Excel DisCo,” the statement said. Customers and stakeholders are advised to continue contacting their usual service representatives during the transition.

As part of the restructuring, EKEDC has transitioned into a holding company, a move in line with regulatory directives. The company emphasised that the development will not disrupt service delivery or operational efficiency in Lagos.

“This development is purely a regulatory and structural transition, not a takeover or divestment,” the firm said. “This clarification is necessary to ensure public understanding and transparency regarding important developments in Nigeria’s electricity sector.”

EKEDC reaffirmed its commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable electricity supply to Lagos customers through its newly licensed subsidiary, Excel DisCo.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“NNPCL Requests More Time to Explain ₦210 Trillion Audit Queries, Senate Assures Justice”
Next article
“NDLEA Intercepted Over 1,000kg of Drugs Bound for Qatar in Four Years — Marwa”
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu Accepts Resignation of Geoffrey Nnaji as Minister

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu...

”Minister Geoffrey Nnaji, Resigns Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025 – The Minister...

“Trade Fair Demolitions Are Legal – Tokunbo Wahab counters Senator Umeh’s federal property claims”

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
LAGOS – The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources,...

“Supreme Court Reserves Judgement on Osun’s Suit Over Withheld LG Allocations”

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
ABUJA – The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgement...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

President Tinubu Accepts Resignation of Geoffrey Nnaji as Minister

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu...

”Minister Geoffrey Nnaji, Resigns Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations”

National Politics 0
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025 – The Minister...

“Trade Fair Demolitions Are Legal – Tokunbo Wahab counters Senator Umeh’s federal property claims”

National Politics 0
LAGOS – The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria