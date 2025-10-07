“Eko DisCo Establishes Excel Electricity Distribution Ltd to Handle Lagos Operations, Customers Unaffected”

LAGOS – The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has established a new subsidiary, Excel Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, to manage its electricity distribution operations within Lagos State.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, EKEDC, who explained that the move fully complies with directives from the Lagos State Government and the Electricity Act 2023.

“As a result, the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) mandated that Eko DisCo, which currently operates in both Lagos and Ogun States, establish a separate entity exclusively for its Lagos operations,” the statement read.

Lasaki added, “Accordingly, EKEDC has incorporated Excel Electricity Distribution Limited to manage its Lagos operations under the regulatory oversight of both LASERC and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).”

The company clarified that Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc has not been sold, transferred, or dissolved, and remains a fully operational and legally recognised entity. EKEDC is owned 60% by West Power and Gas Limited (WPG) and 40% by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Excel Electricity Distribution Limited is a 100% subsidiary of EKEDC and will now perform all distribution-related activities previously handled by EKEDC in Lagos State. Management assured that all customer service personnelremain unchanged, and billing and payment processes will continue as usual.

“The only noticeable change will be the transition in branding from Eko DisCo to Excel DisCo,” the statement said. Customers and stakeholders are advised to continue contacting their usual service representatives during the transition.

As part of the restructuring, EKEDC has transitioned into a holding company, a move in line with regulatory directives. The company emphasised that the development will not disrupt service delivery or operational efficiency in Lagos.

“This development is purely a regulatory and structural transition, not a takeover or divestment,” the firm said. “This clarification is necessary to ensure public understanding and transparency regarding important developments in Nigeria’s electricity sector.”

EKEDC reaffirmed its commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable electricity supply to Lagos customers through its newly licensed subsidiary, Excel DisCo.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.