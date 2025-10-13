Ekiti Government Cancels N1.8bn Road Contract, Boosts Water and Health Projects

The Ekiti State Government has terminated the N1.8 billion contract for the reconstruction of the Ifaki–Esure–Eyio–Awon Road over the contractor’s failure to mobilise, while approving major interventions in the state’s water and health sectors.

The Special Adviser to Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, disclosed that the contract cancellation was approved at the last State Executive Council (SEC) meeting after repeated warnings to the contractor proved ineffective. He said the administration has already approved re-awarding the project to a “competent contractor who will ensure timely execution and adherence to specification.”

“The termination of the contract became imperative following the contractor’s failure to mobilise to the site despite several interventions after receiving the award notification and submitting an acceptance letter,” Olatunbosun said.

Highlighting the importance of the road to the state’s socio-economic development, he added that delays in its reconstruction had adverse effects on the government’s infrastructural goals.

Water Sector Upgrades

The SEC also approved key water infrastructure projects under the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) programme. The upgrades include the Iyin Water Supply Scheme and the Ikogosi/Erijiyan Water Supply Scheme, which will provide 420,000 litres of water daily for over 9,200 residents in Iyin Ekiti and 1.2 million litres per day for 5,400 residents in Ikogosi and Erijiyan Ekiti.

Olatunbosun said the Iyin Water Supply Scheme would be completed within 10 months, building on existing progress in water provision. The council also sanctioned the rehabilitation of the Ijan Booster Station and stabilisation of the Ado–Ijan transmission mains to improve potable water delivery to key institutions and communities, including Ekiti Knowledge Zone, Afe Babalola University, Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, Ekiti Agro-Allied International Airport, and surrounding areas.

“The project will reduce leaks and breaks, prevent water loss and property damage, and eliminate potential health hazards,” he added. The rehabilitation work will include cleaning and disinfecting reservoirs, excavation and backfilling of trenches, installation of a 250KVA generator and 300KVA transformer, and electrification of the pump house, with a six-month completion target.

Health Sector Expansion

In the health sector, SEC approved the upgrade of primary healthcare centres at Ikogosi, Ipao, and Awo Ekiti to general hospitals, expanding access to secondary-level healthcare in the state. Olatunbosun explained that the move was driven by population growth, rising economic activity, and increased demand for comprehensive health services, particularly in tourism and farming communities.

The new general hospitals will provide specialised services such as surgery, paediatrics, diagnostics, radiology, inpatient care, and emergency response, complementing basic services like consultations, immunisations, and maternal and child healthcare offered by primary facilities.

Additionally, SEC approved the supply and installation of medical equipment at Ilawe, Efon-Alaaye, and Oke-Imesi Ekiti General Hospitals, a decision necessitated by the rising utilisation of health services and growing public confidence in the administration’s performance.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.