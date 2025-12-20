Ekiti Awards N443m Contract to Firm Linked to Governor’s Aide

Ado-Ekiti — Fresh records from Ekiti State’s Open Contracting Portal have raised serious questions over procurement integrity in the state, following the award of a ₦443.4 million contract to a company linked to a serving aide of the governor.

A review of the portal by SaharaReporters shows that Doylit Nigeria Resources Limited was awarded the contract on December 18, 2025, for the construction of a Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) E-Office and Conference Hall.

Further checks at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) revealed that Arojo Taiwo Adebimpe, who currently serves as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor at the Akure Liaison Office, is listed as a director of the company.

Corporate records indicate that Doylit Nigeria Resources Limited was registered in August 2022, while Adebimpe was appointed SSA in December 2023. Prior to her appointment, the company had no record of receiving government contracts.

However, just two months after she assumed office, the firm secured its first public contract—a ₦15 million projectfor the clearing of 10 hectares of land at the Ijesa Isu Agricultural Development site.

Since then, the company has gone on to receive contracts totaling ₦458 million, according to available procurement records.

The development has intensified concerns about conflict of interest, insider access, and political patronage, especially as Ekiti State officially operates an open contracting framework meant to enhance transparency and accountability.

Permanent Secretaries as Contractors

The revelations come amid earlier findings showing that contracts worth ₦6.668 billion were awarded to individuals listed simply as “Permanent Secretaries” on the same contracting portal—without identifiable company names.

One of the most controversial awards was a ₦3.3 billion contract for the supply and installation of an Instrument Landing System at the Ekiti State Airport, with the procuring agency listed as the Ministry of Transportation, but the contractor named as a “Permanent Secretary.”

Other contracts awarded under similar descriptions include:

₦75.1 million for procurement of an 18-seater Sunray bus and four Bajaj motorcycles

₦45 million for the Second Phase of Establishment of a Standard Meteorological Station

₦281.731 million for internal electrification and installation of a 1MVA transformer at the Cargo Airport

₦275.9 million for terminal floodlights and solar streetlights

₦280 million for the extension of a 33KVA dedicated power line to the airport

₦75.3 million for Portacabins and security post facilities

₦42.9 million for additional office spaces for airlines and agencies

₦31 million for the construction of four observation spots

In addition, the portal shows two separate contracts, each valued at ₦1.162 billion, for airport operational and related equipment—both awarded to a “Permanent Secretary,” bringing the total to ₦2.324 billion.

Transparency Without Accountability?

While Ekiti State’s adoption of an open contracting system was intended to strengthen public oversight, governance experts warn that disclosure alone does not equal accountability.

They argue that listing politically exposed persons or civil servants as contractors—without clear corporate identities—undermines procurement laws and raises red flags about self-dealing and abuse of office.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ekiti State Government has yet to issue an official response to the findings.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.