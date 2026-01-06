Ekiti APC Mobilises Members for Nationwide E-Registration, Says Exercise Key to Party’s Future

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has intensified mobilisation across all 177 wards to ensure massive participation in the party’s ongoing nationwide electronic membership registration exercise. The move, party leaders say, is aimed at strengthening internal democracy, consolidating loyalty and enhancing data integrity ahead of future elections.

Naija247News gathered that the Coordinator of the APC e-registration exercise in Ekiti State and Commissioner for Youth Development, Adesola Adedayo, made the appeal during a strategic meeting with senatorial coordinators and local government supervisors in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday. Adedayo explained that the exercise, backed by the National Working Committee led by Prof. Nentawe Yilwadta, began last year with the training of ward agents who would supervise the digital registration process across the state.

He disclosed that the daily exercise runs from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across all wards, targeting members aged 18 and above with valid voter cards and National Identification Numbers. Naija247News understands that the initiative is designed to update the party’s membership register, eliminate duplication and ensure accurate profiling of grassroots supporters.

“This exercise is very important as it will strengthen our party’s structures and ensure proper documentation of members,” Adedayo said, urging ward supervisors to aggressively mobilise and guide members to participate without hindrance. He emphasised that sustained membership recruitment remained the lifeblood of any political party and a key determinant of electoral relevance.

Adedayo further stated that the e-registration drive would help the APC assess its true support base ahead of the 2027 general elections, while also boosting the re-election bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the June 20 governorship election. He advised members unfamiliar with the process to seek clarification from the State Working Committee or designated ward officials.

Naija247News reports that APC State Chairman, Sola Elesin, who recently completed his own registration, also appealed to members to follow suit, describing participation as a demonstration of loyalty and commitment to the progressive movement. Elesin noted that proper documentation would guarantee members’ recognition and strengthen the party’s internal structure.

Naija247News gathered that similar directives had earlier been issued by the Lagos State APC, which declared the exercise compulsory, describing it as a major reform to modernise party administration and entrench discipline.

Naija247News understands that the nationwide initiative is expected to dismantle internal gatekeeping tendencies, promote transparency, and reposition the APC as a broad-based, digitally driven political movement ahead of forthcoming electoral contests.

