EHCON declares public health emergency over emission-related diseases in Nigeria

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) has declared a public health emergency over the rising incidence of environmental diseases linked to greenhouse gas emissions across the country.

The declaration was made on Monday in Abuja by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the council, Dr Yakubu Baba, during a news conference addressing what he described as a silent but rapidly escalating public health crisis.

Baba said the emergency declaration aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises environmental sustainability and the protection of public health nationwide.

He explained that EHCON is sounding a national alarm over the growing burden of emission-related diseases, warning that the health impact of greenhouse gas emissions now ranks among the most serious but least acknowledged threats facing Nigerians.

According to Baba, the declaration of a state of emergency is a necessary step to mobilise coordinated action and resources to confront the challenge.

He said the council stands ready to lead the response in collaboration with relevant government agencies, industry players, communities and the media, stressing that immediate action is critical to safeguarding both present and future generations.

Baba noted that EHCON is also intensifying public awareness on the health consequences of pollution from combustion engines, which he said has become widespread due to Nigeria’s heavy reliance on generators, ageing vehicles and industrial machinery.

He said Nigeria is witnessing increasing and preventable deaths linked to pollution-induced illnesses on a daily basis, attributing the situation to weak emission controls, unregulated use of combustion engines, rising healthcare costs and the steady loss of productive human capital.

The EHCON boss warned that failure to act decisively could overwhelm the healthcare system and pose a serious threat to national development.

“Our investigations reveal that environmental diseases associated with air pollution are rising at levels that exceed the long-term public health impact of COVID-19,” Baba said.

He added that a growing number of Nigerians who neither smoke nor consume alcohol are being diagnosed with acute and chronic respiratory conditions, raising concerns about prolonged exposure to polluted air.

According to Baba, other associated health conditions include lung and other environmentally induced cancers, cardiovascular diseases, systemic inflammation and illnesses linked to climate-driven dust exposure.

He explained that these health challenges are largely connected to long-term exposure to black carbon, particulate matter and toxic emissions from generators, heavy-duty vehicles and industrial activities.

Baba also pointed to marine engines, port operations, mining activities and petroleum production as major contributors to the largely invisible but devastating environmental health emergency.

He outlined a series of emergency actions being rolled out by the council, including intensified inspections of high-emission facilities and major transport corridors, as well as mandatory compliance audits.

Other measures include the enforcement of sanctions under the 2024 Environmental Health Provision Rules and the implementation of targeted emission-reduction interventions.

Baba disclosed that EHCON plans to deploy about 70,000 environmental and public health response personnel nationwide to support surveillance, monitoring and rapid response efforts.

Additional steps include the regulation of fuel additives, mandatory emission testing for generators and vehicles, and the gradual restriction of highly polluting engines.

He said the comprehensive response strategy is aimed at reducing pollution-related deaths, improving air quality and strengthening environmental public health governance across Nigeria.

Baba added that enhanced compliance and enforcement would also boost national resilience against current and future environmental health threats, while reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable development.