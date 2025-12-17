Egypt Defeat Nigeria 2–1 in AFCON Warm-Up Friendly

Cairo, Dec. 16, 2025 – Egypt secured a confidence-boosting 2–1 victory over Nigeria in an international friendly on Tuesday night in Cairo, as both teams fine-tuned preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The hosts took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Mahmoud Saber tapped in at the back post after a precise delivery from Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’, who caused persistent problems for the Super Eagles down the right flank.

Nigeria struggled to establish attacking rhythm in the opening stages but came close to an equaliser when Paul Onuachu’s long ball almost resulted in an own goal by Yasser Ibrahim, forcing Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy into a sharp reflex save.

The Super Eagles eventually drew level shortly after, capitalising on a goalkeeping error. Zaidu Sanusi’s free kick from the left was mishandled by El Shenawy at his near post, allowing defender Chidozie Awaziem to react quickest and head home from close range.

Egypt regained control after the break and restored their lead through Mostafa Mohamed, who finished clinically from inside the penalty area following another incisive attacking move involving Zizo.

Despite Nigeria’s attempts to respond, Egypt remained composed and saw out the encounter comfortably, rounding off an encouraging final tune-up ahead of the continental tournament.

Egypt will begin their AFCON campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday, while Nigeria face Tanzania a day later

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.