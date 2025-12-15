EFCC says opposition’s “persecution” claim a ploy to evade probe

By Isaac Aregbesola

Abuja, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN) The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dismissed accusations of being weaponised against opposition figures, calling them a calculated ploy by corrupt politicians seeking to evade investigation

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, noted that the claim was a ploy by corrupt oppositions to shield themselves from accountability in the nation.

According to him, the claims of “weaponisation of the EFCC,” “erosion of its independence,” and “persecution of opposition politicians” are deliberate misrepresentations of the commission’s statutory duties.

“The EFCC’s “weapon” is its Establishment Act, which obliges the agency to investigate and prosecute all economic and financial crimes.

“The only exemption from prosecution, according to the commission, applies to political officers who enjoy constitutional immunity while in office.

“All other suspects, regardless of party affiliation, are subject to investigation and, where evidence exists, prosecution,” Oyewale said.

He said that a review of arrests and prosecutions over the past two years under the current leadership showed that there were no sacred cows.

The commission’s spokesman said that senior members of the ruling party, including former governors and ministers, had been charged alongside a range of opposition figures and others.

Oyewale said these cases demonstrated that its work was not limited to any single political camp.

He said that the opposition’s allegation that there was a “discernible pattern of persecution” aimed at weakening the opposition for the benefit of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was unfounded.

He wondered whether asking a suspect to account for alleged sleaze constitutes persecution, stressing “stealing, embezzlement, contract fraud and money laundering are not excusable on partisan grounds.

“Corruption has no gender, religion, tribe, political party or other extraneous alignment.”

Oyewale also said that selective outrage could not serve as a defence against criminal investigation, and that the crucial question was whether opposition politicians were being investigated on legitimate evidence or merely because of their political status.

He also advised against attempts to intimidate or blackmail the EFCC into abandoning investigations.

According to him, the commission will not be swayed by pressure to appear non selective and will continue to act on any evidence of graft, irrespective of the accused’s position or political leanings.

Commenting on calls for amendment of the EFCC’s enabling Act by a “disgruntled section of the political class,” he urged caution, saying such changes were unlikely to serve the national interest.

Oyewale advised circumspection before any legislative adjustments that could undermine the agency’s mandate.

He appealed to “all well meaning, reform-minded and patriotic Nigerians” to join hands with the commission in its “dignity restoring mandate.”

Oyewale urged citizens to support the fight against corruption and to reject attempts to politicise the agency’s work. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

