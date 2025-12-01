EFCC Says It Has No Evidence to Support Peter Okoye’s $800,000 Fraud Allegation Against Brothers Jude and Paul

LAGOS, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told a Lagos court that it has no evidence to support singer Peter Okoye’s allegation that his brothers and former music partners, Jude and Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square group, fraudulently withdrew over $800,000 from their joint company account.

The clarification came during the resumed cross-examination of witnesses at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Friday, where EFCC counsel Mohammed Bashir informed the presiding judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, that the anti-graft agency could not tender documents to back Peter’s claims.

“We do not have it. It is his evidence. Let him prove it. I can’t give what I don’t have,” Bashir said, adding that the commission also had no records to support Peter’s claim that Jude operated 47 undisclosed bank accounts.

The case stems from a 2024 petition Peter filed against his brothers, accusing Jude of diverting P-Square funds, running multiple undisclosed accounts, and manipulating the shareholding structure of Northside Entertainment Ltd., the company jointly owned by the Okoye brothers. The petition triggered a major EFCC investigation and led to charges being filed against Jude and Northside Music Limited.

Jude and the company were arraigned on March 4, 2025, on four counts involving the alleged conversion of $1 million and £34,000 in royalties from digital music distribution and publishing. Prosecutors alleged that Jude and Northside Music Limited diverted $767,544.15 paid by Lex Records Limited for digital distribution rights. Jude was granted N50 million bail on March 6, 2025.

During the trial on May 23, Peter told the court that new evidence showed Jude and Paul allegedly withdrew and shared more than $800,000 between March 2023 and October 2024. But under cross-examination by defence counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), he revised the alleged timeline to 2013–2014. He also claimed Jude held an 80 percent stake in Northside Entertainment and maintained 47 bank accounts.

Defence lawyers tendered Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) documents contradicting the alleged 80 percent stake, and the EFCC reiterated that it had no evidence of the disputed withdrawals or the 47 accounts.

Peter further testified that he only became aware of the existence of Northside Music in 2024 when artist Cynthia Morgan sent him her contract on the company’s letterhead, despite her albums previously being credited to Northside Inc.

Justice Oshodi adjourned proceedings to December 12, 2025, for continuation of trial.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.