EFCC Rejects Bala Mohammed’s Claims Of Political Persecution, Says Investigations Are Independent

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dismissed allegations by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, that the anti-graft body is being manipulated by political opponents to intimidate him and his administration.

Naija247News gathered that the EFCC, in a statement released on its official X handle on Friday, described the governor’s remarks as “wild,” “far-fetched,” and an attempt to portray the commission as a political tool. The agency insisted it operates independently and without bias, stressing that its mandate to tackle financial crimes is guided strictly by law.

Naija247News understands that Governor Mohammed had earlier alleged that the EFCC was acting under the influence of powerful figures, particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to target his government officials and force him into decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Responding, the EFCC stated that no political office holder has the power to influence its investigations. It further said it was “derogatory” for the governor to attribute its activities in Bauchi to any individual, insisting that the commission has pursued corruption cases across political divides, including against prominent members of the ruling party.

Naija247News gathered that the commission also referenced the governor’s past legal battles, noting that he once faced money laundering charges prior to assuming office. According to EFCC, that case remains suspended only due to constitutional immunity, and it questioned who allegedly influenced that investigation if its work was politically motivated.

On the ongoing prosecution of Bauchi government officials, EFCC maintained that the facts are already before the courts, where members of the public can independently assess whether the cases are politically engineered or evidence-based.

The commission also rejected suggestions that it was “crying wolf” over allegations of terrorism financing linked to certain financial transactions. It argued that enforcing existing laws was part of its duty and that accountability should apply to both ruling and opposition politicians.

Naija247News understands that the agency urged Governor Mohammed to concentrate on governance and allow statutory institutions to perform their oversight roles without politicisation.

Meanwhile, the development has further heightened political tension between the Bauchi governor and the federal authorities, as both camps continue to trade accusations over motives behind the corruption probes. Political observers note that the controversy underscores the recurring mistrust surrounding anti-corruption enforcement in Nigeria’s democratic space.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.