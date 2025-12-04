EFCC Money Laundering Trial: Former Acting Accountant-General Nwabuoku’s Case Adjourned Over Absence of Lead Counsel

Naija247news – Abuja – The trial of former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, was stalled on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Federal High Court in Abuja after his lead defence lawyer, Norrison Quakers (SAN), failed to appear in court.

Nwabuoku is facing an amended nine-count charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing him of money laundering and diversion of public funds totaling N868,465,000. The offences are alleged to have occurred during his tenure as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Ministry of Defence, before he was appointed Acting Accountant-General in 2022.

At Thursday’s proceedings, M. Igwe, a lawyer holding brief for Quakers, informed Justice James Omotosho that his senior counsel had directed him to write a letter stating that the fixed hearing date was “not convenient.”

“My lord, the lead counsel has instructed me to notify the court that the scheduled date is inconvenient for him,” Igwe told the court.

Prosecuting counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), opposed the adjournment, arguing that no valid reason had been provided for Quakers’ absence.

“There was no reason given by the defence counsel in the application for his absence in court. This counsel appearing in court has always handled this matter and can continue. There is no reason why he cannot manage the case,” Iheanacho contended.

Despite the objection, Justice Omotosho ruled in favour of the defence, stating that the adjournment was in the interest of justice. The court consequently rescheduled the trial for February 2, 2026.

This development follows a key ruling in November when Justice Omotosho dismissed Nwabuoku’s no-case submission, asserting that the former accountant-general had a case to answer and must enter his defence against the charges.

The EFCC’s case against Nwabuoku underscores ongoing efforts to hold senior public officials accountable for alleged mismanagement of federal funds, a critical issue in Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

