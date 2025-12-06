EFCC Hands Over N96.5 Million to Ponzi Scheme Victims in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned N96.5 million to victims of a ponzi scheme in Enugu State, reinforcing its commitment to combating economic and financial crimes.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale disclosed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja. The recovered funds stemmed from a petition dated September 30, 2024, filed by Chijioke Ngwu and others against Oyubu Akpojewve, also known as Justice Nonso Chima, the Managing Director of Leverage Index Limited.

The petitioners alleged that Akpojewve lured them into investing through two schemes: the Monthly Plan and Live Trading.

Under the Monthly Plan , investors transferred a minimum of N2.5 million to a UBA account for forex trading, with a promised monthly profit of N200,000 or 8% of the total investment , while the capital remained invested.

The Live Trading plan allowed investors to transfer any amount for a designated trading session, with a 10% profit promised the next day.

After collecting the funds, Akpojewve reportedly shut down his office and became unreachable. EFCC operatives discovered that he and his associates conspired to defraud investors of their hard-earned money.

The recovered money was handed over to victims by EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, represented by Enugu Zonal Director Daniel Isei. Olukoyede urged the public to exercise caution and vigilance in all business dealings.

Among the recipients were:

Ukwu Ernest Ikechukwu – N19.9 million

Ikechukwu Ogbunubi – N10 million

Temple Lewis Maduka – N7.5 million

Ngwu A – N19.4 million

Alphonsus Umeh – N7 million

Victims praised the EFCC for its professionalism, integrity, and diligence in recovering the stolen funds.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.