EFCC: Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Presumed Innocent Amid 2027 Political Ambitions

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reiterated that former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, remains innocent until proven guilty by a competent court, stressing that his ongoing trial does not constitute a conviction.

The clarification comes amid public reactions to Bello’s reported plan to contest the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in 2027 while facing corruption charges.

Bello is currently standing trial before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, over allegations of diverting and misappropriating ₦80.2 billion in Kogi State funds during his tenure as governor.

Speaking on Monday on ARISE Television’s Morning Show, EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwuajeren, explained that criminal prosecution in Nigeria is a step-by-step process, requiring the presentation of witnesses and evidence, with the court as the ultimate arbiter of guilt or innocence.

“The trial is still ongoing before the court. We are presenting witnesses and evidence. It is not the EFCC that will decide the matter; it is the court,” Uwuajeren said.

He noted that the 1999 Constitution guarantees the presumption of innocence for all individuals standing trial, emphasizing that Bello’s political ambitions or standing within his party have no bearing on the charges filed against him.

“As we speak, Yahaya Bello is under trial, but the Constitution presumes anyone under trial to be innocent until proven guilty. Whatever happens to him within his party is strictly party business and has nothing to do with the EFCC,” he stated.

Uwuajeren stressed that the Commission is not involved in partisan politics, but remains focused solely on enforcing the law.

“The EFCC is not a political party. We are not interested in politics. We are a law enforcement agency, and our responsibility is to faithfully prosecute the charges before the court,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to due process and justice for both the prosecution and the defence, insisting that the case is being handled in strict accordance with the law.

“Nothing has gone amiss in the prosecution of this matter. We are committed to ensuring that justice is served in accordance with the law,” Uwuajeren added.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.