EFCC Detains Ex-AGF Malami Over Alleged Terrorism Financing, $344m Abacha Loot Queries

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a sweeping investigation into alleged terrorism financing, suspected diversion of recovered Abacha loot, and billions traced to private investment accounts linked to his associates.

Malami, who arrived at the EFCC headquarters on Monday following an invitation, was expected to answer questions on alleged connections to terrorism financing networks, including intelligence earlier shared by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and international partners.

But investigators widened their probe after discovering fresh discrepancies in the management of $344 million Abacha loot returned between 2016 and 2022, including the $322m Swiss tranche, the £22m Jersey refund, and multiple cash recoveries handled by the Ministry of Justice.

Sources said Malami was also questioned over over N10 billion in suspected investments traced to private accounts of associates in Kebbi State, as well as controversial payments approved under the guise of judgment debts. Some of these payments had been flagged in 2023 by civil society groups as “unexplained fiscal leakages.”

Bail Issues Complicate Detention

Initially, the former minister was scheduled to be released on administrative bail on Monday night, but security officials reportedly insisted on “full compliance with stringent bail conditions,” leading to his continued stay in custody.

A senior EFCC official told Naija247news that the anti-graft agency is “treating this as a high-priority national security case,” given the terrorism financing angle, adding that Malami will remain in custody until investigators “verify documents and financial trails submitted by his lawyers.”

Malami Denies All Allegations

Malami has strongly rejected the accusations, describing them as “politically motivated attempts to smear my reputation.”

He insisted he never authorized or engaged in terrorism financing and said all recovered assets under his watch were disbursed “in accordance with presidential directives and federal appropriations.”

He also dismissed claims of investments in Kebbi State, stressing that no funds belonging to the federal government were diverted, laundered, or placed in private hands.

Global Pressure on Nigeria’s Terror Financing Controls

Nigeria has been under renewed scrutiny from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since 2023, when the country was placed on the grey list over weak controls in tracking high-risk transactions—especially those linked to insurgent groups in the North-East and bandit networks in the North-West.

The probe into Malami aligns with growing pressure on Abuja to demonstrate tougher enforcement and political will, particularly regarding high-ranking officials.

What Happens Next

Investigators are expected to

Verify transfers of the $344m Abacha loot handled by the Ministry of Justice

Examine NFIU transaction alerts involving alleged terror-linked accounts

Review all judgment debt payments approved between 2016 and 2022

Track the alleged N10bn private investments connected to Kebbi State

Reconcile international intelligence shared by Swiss, American, and UK counterparts

Malami’s lawyers are pushing for his release on bail on Tuesday, while EFCC sources insist he will remain in custody until “critical documents and statements are authenticated.”

The agency is expected to issue a formal update as the interrogation enters its second day.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.