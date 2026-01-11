EFCC Chairman Olukoyede challenges Nigerians: ‘I’ve never benefited from corruption’

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has challenged Nigerians to present any evidence if he has ever been involved in fraudulent activities, insisting that he has never personally benefited from corruption throughout his career in public service.

Olukoyede made the declaration during an interview with Channels Television aired on Sunday, dismissing claims linking him to fraud or illicit enrichment.

“I’d like to tell Nigerians here, with every sense of responsibility, all through my service in the public sector — as Chief of Staff, in the EFCC, as Secretary in the EFCC — I make bold to say that I’ve never been involved in any fraudulent activity,” he said.

He added, “I’ve never been involved in any fraudulent activities. I serve as Chief of Staff, and no Nigerian can say, ‘This man has ever collected one bottle of coke or one naira to influence his judgment in carrying out his responsibility.’”

Addressing concerns about asset management during his tenure as EFCC Secretary, Olukoyede affirmed that all seized assets were handled strictly in accordance with the law and without personal gain.

“As Secretary, I managed assets and their disposal. You cannot trace any asset to me or any member of my family — as a matter of principle. And no Nigerian can say I collected one dime because of carrying out my duties,” he said.

Olukoyede questioned the basis of the allegations, adding, “The issue of fraudulent attachment — I don’t know where that would have come from. I’ve never benefited from any of these assets. Never.”

When asked about his personal wealth, he invited Nigerians to verify his claims independently.

“I mean, Nigeria should investigate that. So I don’t understand the concept of being a rich man,” he said.

On asset declaration, Olukoyede said he fully complied with the law at every stage of his career. “Of course I did that. I declared as Chief of Staff, as Secretary, and now as Chairman. I also instructed all my staff to declare their assets, so it’s something anyone can verify.”

Reiterating his challenge, he said, “I’m telling you, I’ve never been involved in any fraudulent activity. If you have ever offered me a bribe, and I collected it, come out and say it.”

Asked if he considered himself upright, Olukoyede responded, “To the best of my knowledge. I do my work with every sense of diligence, and with every sense of commitment and loyalty to the mandate.”