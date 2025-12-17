EFCC Busts Herbalist Syndicate Over N26.5m Scam and Fake Foreign Cash Haul

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five self-acclaimed herbalists over an alleged multi-million naira fraud involving fake spiritual practices and counterfeit foreign currencies worth several millions of dollars and euros.

Naija247News gathered that the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate following coordinated intelligence operations that exposed an alleged syndicate specialising in spiritual scams. The arrests were carried out between December 7 and 8, 2025, at different shrine locations in Osun and Lagos states, where the suspects reportedly operated under the guise of offering traditional healing and spiritual solutions.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects allegedly defrauded a victim, identified as Halima Sanni, of N26,550,000 after convincing her they possessed supernatural powers capable of cleansing ailments and producing wealth through mystical means. Naija247News understands that investigators uncovered counterfeit foreign currencies amounting to $3.43 million and €280,000 during the operation, raising fresh concerns about the growing sophistication of ritual-related financial crimes.

The EFCC disclosed that the suspects—Akingbola Omotayo, Adeola Funsho Ogunrinde, Yahaya Amodu, Kubratu Babalola Olaitan and Familola Sunday Olaitan, allegedly lured victims with promises of spiritual cleansing and miraculous solutions to personal challenges. Victims were reportedly told that large sums of money could be spiritually “conjured” but required ritual purification by a so-called genie before use.

Naija247News gathered that the suspects allegedly manipulated and hypnotised their victims, persuading them to provide large sums of money for sacrifices and ritual processes. Investigators believe these claims were carefully crafted to exploit fear, desperation and deeply rooted beliefs, allowing the syndicate to extract huge sums from unsuspecting individuals.

During the operation, EFCC operatives also recovered two exotic vehicles and several mobile phones believed to have been used to coordinate the fraudulent activities and communicate with victims across different locations. The commission said the items would serve as key exhibits as investigations continue.

Naija247News understands that the EFCC has intensified efforts to dismantle networks involved in ritual scams and faith-based fraud, which have become increasingly prevalent amid economic hardship. Officials warned members of the public against patronising individuals who promise supernatural wealth, healing or financial breakthroughs in exchange for money.

The commission confirmed that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations. EFCC authorities reiterated their commitment to protecting Nigerians from financial predators, stressing that fraud masked as spirituality would be pursued with the full weight of the law.

As investigations progress, the case has reignited public debate on the dangers of spiritual manipulation and the urgent need for increased public awareness to curb ritual-related financial crimes a cross the country.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.