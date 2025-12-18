EFCC arrests herbalists with $3.4m, €280, 000 counterfeit notes in Osun, Lagos

By Isaac Aregbesola

Abuja, Dec. 17, 2025 (NAN) The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a five-man syndicate allegedly in possession of counterfeit foreign notes comprising 3,430,000 dollars and €280, 000 euros in Osun and Lagos States.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyewale said that the suspects, who were also herbalists, allegedly swindled one Halima Sanni of N26,550,000.

He said that they were arrested at their shrines on Dec. 7 in Osun and Dec. 8, in Lagos, following a thorough surveillance and intelligence on their fraudulent activities.

Oyewale said the suspects defrauded unsuspecting individuals of their legitimate earnings under the pretence of providing spiritual cleansing and solutions to different ailments.

”They also allegedly assured their victims of their powers to conjure several currency notes which must be cleaned up by a genie through spiritual sacrifice before spending the money.

”They did all these by hypnotizing their victims to provide money for the sacrifice.

”Other items recovered from them include two exotic cars and mobile phones,” he said.

Oyewale said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded(NAN)

