Eedris Abdulkareem Regains Facebook, Instagram Accounts After Suspension Over ‘Open Letter to Donald Trump’

Nigerian veteran rapper and activist, Eedris Abdulkareem, has regained access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts following their temporary suspension under controversial circumstances.

The musician’s social media pages were reportedly taken down shortly after the release of his latest track, Open Letter to Donald Trump. SaharaReporters had reported on Sunday that Abdulkareem could no longer access his accounts. However, checks on Monday evening confirmed that the accounts had been restored.

Abdulkareem had announced the suspension on Sunday, explaining that he had been blocked from both platforms since releasing the song. “Facebook just suspended my Facebook and Instagram account because of my new song, Open Letter to Donald Trump,” he told SaharaReporters. “I can’t access it.”

The protest track, released in November 2025 under Lakreem Entertainment, is framed as a direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump. Yet the real focus is on Nigeria’s political elite. Abdulkareem uses the song to condemn corruption, insecurity, and misgovernance, portraying Nigeria’s leaders as “criminals of all shades and hues” while ordinary citizens suffer.

By addressing Trump, the rapper symbolically seeks international attention to Nigeria’s deepening crisis, amplifying the voices of citizens frustrated with kidnappings, killings, terrorism, and widespread governance failures. The song continues Abdulkareem’s tradition of politically charged music, reminiscent of his 2004 hit Jaga Jaga, which also criticized leadership and social injustice.

This is not the first time Abdulkareem’s music has faced censorship. In April 2025, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) banned his protest song Tell Your Papa, citing allegedly “objectionable lyrics” that violated responsible broadcasting rules. Even his earlier hit Jaga Jaga was banned from airplay during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Abdulkareem remains one of Nigeria’s most outspoken protest musicians, consistently using his art to challenge political leaders and highlight social injustice. The temporary suspension of his accounts sparked conversations about freedom of expression and the role of social media in amplifying dissenting voices in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.