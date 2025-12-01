Eedris Abdulkareem Alleges Facebook, Instagram Suspension After Releasing New Protest Song ‘Open Letter to Donald Trump’

Nigerian rapper and activist Eedris Abdulkareem says his Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended shortly after the release of his latest political track, Open Letter to Donald Trump.

Abdulkareem confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on Sunday, stating that he has been unable to access both platforms since the song went public.

“Facebook just suspended my Facebook and Instagram account because of my new song, Open Letter to Donald Trump,” he wrote. “I can’t access it.”

Checks by SaharaReporters showed that the rapper’s verified accounts were no longer accessible as of Sunday afternoon.

Abdulkareem, known for his outspoken activism and politically charged music, did not disclose whether Meta issued any prior warnings or how long the suspension may last.

A New Protest Track Targeting Nigeria’s Political Class

Released in November 2025 under Lakreem Entertainment, Open Letter to Donald Trump is framed as a message to the U.S. President but is essentially a scathing indictment of Nigeria’s political elite.

In the track, Abdulkareem accuses Nigerian leaders of enriching themselves while citizens face deepening poverty, rampant corruption, and widespread insecurity. He describes politicians as “criminals of all shades and hues,” blaming them for kidnappings, terrorism, and the collapse of public safety.

By addressing Trump, the rapper seeks to draw global attention to Nigeria’s crises, using the American leader as a rhetorical device to highlight failures in governance and accountability.

The protest anthem echoes the style of Abdulkareem’s earlier works, including the iconic 2004 hit Jaga Jaga, which was banned under President Olusegun Obasanjo for its harsh criticism of Nigeria’s leadership.

History of Censorship and Government Pushback

Earlier in April 2025, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) banned another Abdulkareem protest song, Tell Your Papa, citing “objectionable lyrics” that allegedly violated broadcasting standards.

The directive, signed by NBC’s Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, barred all radio and television stations nationwide from airing the song.

The latest suspension of his social media accounts adds to Abdulkareem’s long history of censorship battles as one of Nigeria’s most outspoken protest artists, known for using music as a tool for social justice and political accountability.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.