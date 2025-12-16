EEDC Attributes Drop in Power Supply Across South-East to Gas Constraints

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Dec. 16, 2025 (NAN) – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has attributed the recent decline in power supply across the South-East to low electricity frequency caused by gas constraints affecting power generation companies.

The Group Head of Corporate Communications at EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

According to Ezeh, the gas supply challenges being experienced by Generation Companies (GenCos) have resulted in reduced power generation, which in turn compelled the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to implement load shedding of available energy.

“The development has necessitated load shedding by the Transmission Company of Nigeria,” he said.

He explained that the situation had negatively affected energy allocation to EEDC, leading to reduced daily service levels for customers served by the company’s franchise operators, including MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra, and EastLand.

“As a result, energy allocation to EEDC and daily service levels for customers served by its subsidiary companies have been impacted,” Ezeh added.

He assured customers that stakeholders across the electricity value chain were working to resolve the challenge and restore normal power supply across the region.

“Efforts are being made by key stakeholders in the electricity supply industry to address the challenge and restore normal power distribution,” he said.

Ezeh apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the reduced power supply and appealed for patience.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of electricity consumers across the South-East,” he said.

