The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, recently renamed Yakubu Gowon University, has appointed Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi as the new substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution. The appointment, which was announced at the 80th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council on Friday, November 7, 2025, marks a new phase in the university’s leadership, with Fawehinmi set to assume office on February 10, 2026, for a single non-renewable term of five years.

Council Decision and Transition Plans

According to an official statement issued by the University’s Registrar, the Governing Council’s resolution followed a rigorous selection process that attracted distinguished scholars from within and outside Nigeria. The Council’s decision to appoint Professor Fawehinmi was premised on his outstanding record in academic leadership, research excellence, and administrative experience.

To ensure a seamless transition, the Council has extended the tenure of the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mathew Adamu, until February 10, 2026. This move, the university noted, is aimed at maintaining institutional stability and continuity in academic programmes before the handover to the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor.

The statement further added that the appointment is part of the institution’s renewed effort to reposition itself for greater academic visibility and innovation, in line with the new strategic vision following its renaming to Yakubu Gowon University.

Profile of the New Vice-Chancellor

Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi is an accomplished scholar and administrator with vast experience in the field of Clinical Anatomy and Biomedical Anthropology. He obtained his medical and postgraduate training in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, earning several academic distinctions and fellowships.

Before his appointment, Fawehinmi served as the Vice-Chancellor of the Nigerian British University (NBU), Asa, Abia State, where he championed academic reforms, improved research culture, and fostered international collaborations. His leadership at NBU was credited with driving innovation, enhancing staff welfare, and strengthening institutional partnerships.

At the University of Port Harcourt, where he spent a significant part of his academic career, Professor Fawehinmi held several key administrative positions. He was Head of the Department of Anatomy (2005–2009), Associate Dean of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (2010–2012), Dean of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (2012–2014), and later served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) between 2016 and 2020.

A Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland (FRAI) and a Fellow of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria (FAMedS), Fawehinmi has over 100 peer-reviewed publications and 37 conference papers to his credit. He has supervised more than 100 undergraduate research projects, 15 master’s dissertations, and 13 doctoral theses, making him one of Nigeria’s most prolific academic mentors.

Research Contributions and Innovations

Beyond his administrative accomplishments, Professor Fawehinmi’s research interests span clinical anatomy, anthropometry, and biomedical anthropology. His scientific contributions have attracted several national and international research grants. He is also credited with a patented design—the AMRG Anthropometry Chair—developed under a Federal Government research grant to advance accurate human body measurement systems for medical and ergonomic applications.

His scholarly works have been cited widely in global academic journals, underscoring his reputation as a thought leader in human morphology and anatomical sciences. He is an active member of various professional associations and has delivered keynote lectures at both local and international academic conferences.

Expectations for the Future of UniAbuja

Stakeholders within the academic community have welcomed Professor Fawehinmi’s appointment, expressing optimism that his vast experience and passion for academic excellence will drive the University of Abuja—now Yakubu Gowon University—toward new heights.

The new Vice-Chancellor is expected to focus on enhancing research quality, expanding digital learning infrastructure, and strengthening global partnerships. His leadership style, marked by inclusiveness and innovation, is anticipated to foster improved staff morale, student engagement, and institutional governance.

As the university transitions into a new phase of development, emphasis is expected on promoting science and technology-based education, upgrading teaching facilities, and aligning curricula with emerging global standards.

Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi’s appointment as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja signals a renewed vision for academic transformation, stability, and excellence. With his wealth of experience, scholarly achievements, and forward-looking leadership approach, the institution appears set for a new chapter that will redefine its academic and administrative landscape.

His five-year tenure, which begins in February 2026, offers an opportunity for both staff and students to contribute to the realization of the university’s goals of becoming a leading center for innovation, learning, and research in Nigeria and beyond.

