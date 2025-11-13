13, November 2025/Naija 247news

One year into his tenure, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has drawn mixed reviews over his administration’s approach to education reform. While supporters praise his commitment to improving infrastructure and teacher welfare, critics argue that his policies are yet to deliver the transformational change the state’s education sector urgently needs

Rebuilding Foundations in Education

Since assuming office, Governor Okpebholo has prioritized education as a cornerstone of his development agenda. His administration has undertaken a series of projects aimed at revitalizing schools across Edo State, focusing on classroom rehabilitation, digital learning, and curriculum review.

According to the Ministry of Education, over 150 public schools have benefited from renovation and equipment upgrades in the past year. These include the construction of new classroom blocks, provision of desks and learning materials, and installation of solar-powered electricity in select rural schools.

Speaking during a recent inspection tour, the governor reiterated his commitment to “creating an inclusive, technology-driven education system that equips every Edo child with the skills to compete globally.” He added that education remains central to the state’s growth plan.

Teacher Welfare and Recruitment Drive

One of the key highlights of Okpebholo’s first year in office is his administration’s investment in teacher welfare. The government launched a recruitment initiative to fill critical teaching gaps in rural areas and approved training workshops to enhance teachers’ digital competence.

In addition, the governor announced a new incentive scheme for teachers serving in hard-to-reach communities. Under this policy, educators in remote areas receive additional allowances and professional development support to boost retention and motivation.

A teacher at Ekpoma Grammar School, Mrs. Omoregie, described the initiative as “a long-overdue step that acknowledges the sacrifices of rural teachers.” However, she also noted that prompt payment of salaries and improved facilities should remain top priorities.

Digital Transformation and Curriculum Reform

The Okpebholo administration has also made efforts to expand the EdoBEST 2.0 programme, a digital learning initiative originally launched to modernize classroom teaching. Through this expansion, thousands of tablets have been distributed to teachers, while schools in urban centers now benefit from real-time lesson tracking and data management tools.

The state’s education ministry also introduced new curriculum frameworks that integrate entrepreneurship, coding, and environmental studies into the junior secondary school syllabus. The aim, according to the Commissioner for Education, is to “prepare students for a 21st-century economy while fostering critical thinking and innovation.”

Despite these strides, some stakeholders have expressed concern that the digital transformation is progressing unevenly. Many rural schools, they argue, still lack access to internet connectivity and reliable power supply — challenges that undermine the intended inclusivity of the policy.

Challenges and Criticisms

While Okpebholo’s reforms have earned praise, the administration faces criticism over what some describe as “slow implementation” and “uneven distribution of resources.” Reports from civil society groups indicate that several local government areas have yet to experience significant educational upgrades.

Parents in Esan North-East and Owan West have also raised concerns over overcrowded classrooms, inadequate teachers, and lack of textbooks. “Renovating buildings is good, but what about the quality of teaching?” one parent asked during a recent town hall meeting.

In response, the state government insists that education reform is an ongoing process that requires sustained investment and patience. “Our goal is not just to fix schools, but to build a system that outlives political cycles,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

Public Reaction and Political Outlook

Public opinion remains divided on Okpebholo’s performance. Supporters credit him for maintaining a clear focus on education despite fiscal constraints, while opponents argue that the administration must do more to improve accountability and transparency in budget execution.

Political observers believe that the next phase of his tenure will be crucial in determining his legacy. “Governor Okpebholo has laid some groundwork,” said political analyst Dr. Aigbe Igbinedion. “But the real test will be whether these initiatives translate into measurable learning outcomes.”

Governor Monday Okpebholo’s first year in office reflects a blend of ambition, modest achievements, and persistent challenges in the education sector. While his administration has shown intent to rebuild Edo’s learning infrastructure and empower teachers, the journey toward systemic transformation remains incomplete. The coming years will determine whether Okpebholo’s education reforms evolve into a sustainable model capable of restoring Edo’s reputation as a hub of academic excellence.

