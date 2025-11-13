ABUJA, November 12, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially announced that English will now serve as the primary medium of instruction in all Nigerian schools, effectively cancelling the longstanding national policy that mandated teaching in indigenous languages.

The announcement was made by Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa on Wednesday at the Language in Education International Conference 2025, organised by the British Council in Abuja. The two-day conference, themed “Language, Education and Inclusion: Empowering Every Learner,” brought together educators, policymakers, researchers, and development partners from across Africa, South Asia, and the United Kingdom.

Policy Rationale: Improving Learning Outcomes

Dr. Alausa explained that the policy shift is aimed at enhancing learning outcomes and promoting consistency across Nigeria’s educational system. While recognising the cultural value of indigenous languages, he emphasised that English should be the primary medium of instruction from pre-primary to tertiary education.

“English language should be used to teach our students at all levels. Over the years, mother tongues have been used, and this has largely contributed to failures recorded in exams. The national policy on language has been cancelled. English now stands as the medium of instruction across all levels of education,” Dr. Alausa said.

He cited evidence from national examinations — including WAEC, NECO, and JAMB — which showed that over-reliance on indigenous languages in some regions contributed to poor comprehension and declining student performance. The minister stressed that policy decisions should be guided by evidence rather than emotional or cultural sentiment.

English as a Unifying and Global Language

Dr. Alausa added that English provides a unifying communication platform in Nigeria’s multilingual context and facilitates access to global knowledge, technology, and opportunities.

At the same event, Julian Parry, Director of English Programmes for Sub-Saharan Africa at the British Council, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to inclusive and equitable education through language-responsive teaching.

“Language can act as a bridge to inclusion, identity, and opportunity for every learner,” Parry said, highlighting that collaboration and evidence-sharing are critical to improving educational outcomes globally.

Similarly, Chikodi Onyemerela, Director of Programmes at the British Council Nigeria, highlighted the organisation’s efforts to advance inclusive education through initiatives such as the Pan-Ethnic Classrooms Programme, which has been active since 2015.

“We have developed inclusive pedagogy initiatives that enable teachers to embed inclusive practices in the classroom,” Onyemerela said.

Implications for Nigeria’s Education System

The policy shift marks a significant transformation in Nigeria’s educational landscape. By prioritising English as the medium of instruction, the government aims to:

Enhance learning outcomes and exam performance nationwide

Foster global competitiveness for Nigerian students

Maintain uniformity in teaching standards across regions

The Federal Government, however, pledged to continue supporting the preservation and promotion of indigenous languages outside formal classroom instruction, ensuring that cultural heritage is maintained alongside academic progress.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.