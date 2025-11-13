13, November 2025/Naija 247news

The ASUU has raised the alarm, accusing the Federal Government of a deliberate delay in implementing the 2009 agreement with the union — a pact the union insists remains binding and essential for reviving the nation’s beleaguered tertiary‑education system. According to ASUU, the inaction is not just a matter of broken promises but a major factor undermining the future of Nigerian universities and, by extension, national development.

In a press briefing held by the ASUU Benin‑Zonal office, the Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Monday Lewis Igbafen, expressed deep frustration at what he described as the government’s “persistent insincerity” over the 2009 pact. He warned that unless the Federal Government acts swiftly, another nationwide strike by lecturers may be inevitable.

Igbafen noted that although the agreement was signed over 16 years ago, many of its key provisions remain unimplemented. He charged the government with failing to address critical issues such as equitable funding of universities, staff welfare, timely promotions, and university autonomy — all of which he said have “jeopardised the future of the nation’s university system.”

On the other side, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, in a recent statement, admitted a U‑turn. He acknowledged that indeed a binding agreement was signed in 2009, despite earlier denying this. The ministry clarified that subsequent drafts — in particular the 2021 draft led by Prof. Nimi Briggs — remain unsigned and are not legally binding.

Still, the ministry, via its spokesperson, pointed out that one major challenge remains: the 2009 agreement itself has been described by government aides as “unimplementable” in its present form. They argue that the framework envisaged by ASUU sets standards beyond current funding capacities and infrastructure realities in Nigeria’s public universities.

From ASUU’s perspective, the stalemate goes beyond semantics. The union insists that while the federal government publicly emphasises regulatory concerns and funding constraints, in reality, the core issue is a lack of political will. ASUU points to rising cost‑of‑living pressures, continued decay of university infrastructure, unpaid promotion arrears, and the hemorrhaging of academic talent overseas.

One senior ASUU zonal officer in Sokoto, Prof. Abubakar Sabo, while commending recent government action to pause the proliferation of new universities, said that this move only highlights the need to focus first on restoring quality in existing institutions via the settlement of the 2009 agreement. “This draft document covers vital areas including conditions of service, university autonomy, academic freedom, funding,” he said.

According to ASUU, the cumulative effect of the delay has been disastrous: universities are unable to compete globally, students face repeated disruptions, academic morale is low, and the nation risks falling further behind. They warn that a university system cannot fulfil its developmental role when its lecturers feel abandoned, its laboratories lie in ruin, and the academic year is constantly interrupted. The union says the government cannot continue relegating tertiary education to the back burner while expecting growth in other sectors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education insists that efforts to revisit the 2009 agreement are ongoing and that the current administration, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, remains committed to sustainable resolution of the impasse.

The tussle over the 2009 agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government has matured into a defining moment for Nigeria’s higher‑education trajectory. After years of postponement and acrimonious exchanges, the central question remains: will the government honour its commitment and rebuild the foundations of university education, or will inertia prevail, risking further decline of academic standards and human‑capital development? For the country’s lecturers, students and future workforce, theanswer cannot wait any longer.

