Edo Youths Storm Obaseki Family Home, Accuse Former Governor of Disrespecting Benin Throne

Tension simmered in Edo State on Friday as scores of youths staged a peaceful protest outside the Obaseki family residence, accusing former Governor Godwin Obaseki and some of his associates of repeatedly showing disrespect to the revered Oba of Benin. The demonstrators, who arrived with placards and chanted songs in the Bini language, said the protest was prompted by what they described as “persistent provocation” against the Benin royal palace.

Naija247News gathered that the protesters, drawn from socio-cultural groups including the Aiguobasinmwin Movement Worldwide and the Otedo Youth Union, read out a joint statement at the scene titled Public Warning and Call for Accountability. The statement, signed by Iyamu Osaro and Uwadiae Iyoha, expressed concern over recent utterances allegedly linked to the former governor and his allies. The groups said they would no longer tolerate actions capable of ridiculing the palace.

“The palace of the Oba of Benin is sacred to the Edo people,” the statement read, stressing that the people would not fold their arms while the throne is subjected to mockery. The groups further alleged that while members of the Obaseki family were quick to condemn the harassment of Dr. Pedro Obaseki, they had remained silent in previous instances where comments perceived as disrespectful to the monarch were made. Naija247News understands that the protesters demanded accountability and urged the former governor to return to the state to address lingering issues linked to his tenure.

The demonstration comes against the backdrop of heightened tension in Benin Kingdom following the recent stripping and harassment of Dr. Pedro Obaseki by suspected thugs, who accused him of being an “enemy of the Oba.” The Benin Traditional Council has since distanced the monarch from the incident, insisting the Oba does not endorse violence.

Naija247News reports that the youth groups emphasised their commitment to peaceful advocacy while warning that anyone who desecrates the royal heritage would face stiff resistance from Edo people. They also called on the Obaseki family to reaffirm loyalty to the Oba and “correct past wrongs” rather than issuing what they termed threatening statements.

Naija247News gathered that the long-running disagreement between the former governor and the palace reportedly stems from controversy surrounding the siting of the Museum of West African Arts during his administration.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.