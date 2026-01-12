Edo State Postpones Reopening of Schools in Edo Central Senatorial District Indefinitely

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

EKPOMA, Edo State, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Edo State Government has indefinitely postponed the reopening of all public and private schools in the Edo Central Senatorial District for the second term, following violent protests in the area last week.

TVC reports that the unrest erupted in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, over rising incidents of kidnappings. The protests left several people injured, resulted in the vandalisation of the traditional ruler’s palace, and disrupted local commerce, with some shops looted.

In a statement, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, said the postponement would remain in effect “till further notice” to allow authorities to address urgent issues aimed at improving student welfare.

“The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course. Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly,” Iyamu added.

The decision underscores growing concerns about security and safety in the district, highlighting the challenges authorities face in ensuring uninterrupted education amid escalating criminal activity.