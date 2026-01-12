Edo State Postpones Reopening of Schools in Edo Central Senatorial District Indefinitely

0
105
Updated: Jan 13, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Favor Akpan, News Writer
By Favor Akpan, News Writer

EKPOMA, Edo State, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Edo State Government has indefinitely postponed the reopening of all public and private schools in the Edo Central Senatorial District for the second term, following violent protests in the area last week.

BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus
BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus

TVC reports that the unrest erupted in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, over rising incidents of kidnappings. The protests left several people injured, resulted in the vandalisation of the traditional ruler’s palace, and disrupted local commerce, with some shops looted.

In a statement, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, said the postponement would remain in effect “till further notice” to allow authorities to address urgent issues aimed at improving student welfare.

“The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course. Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly,” Iyamu added.

The decision underscores growing concerns about security and safety in the district, highlighting the challenges authorities face in ensuring uninterrupted education amid escalating criminal activity.

Favor Akpan, News Writer

Favor Akpan, News Writer

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

View Archive →
Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR