Edo Reviews Radisson Hotel Deal Amid ₦385m Monthly Debt

By Imelda Osayande – Benin, Dec. 14, 2025 (NAN)

The Edo State Government has confirmed that it is currently servicing a ₦385 million monthly Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) linked to the Radisson Hotel project.

The disclosure was made on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kassim Afegbua, who said the obligation arises from a ₦25 billion capital market facility secured by the previous administration.

Afegbua explained that the debt burden has prompted a comprehensive review of the transaction and its underlying agreements. The review comes amid concerns about the project’s equity structure, where a private investor reportedly holds 80 per cent equity while the state retains 20 per cent, despite Edo bearing the financial risk.

“Preliminary records indicate that the state raised the ₦25 billion facility and began the project before introducing the private investor,” Afegbua said. “The concern is not political; it is about understanding how public funds were deployed and how equity interests were structured.”

He added that the review has so far revealed no evidence of a competitive bidding process and that the financial contribution of the private investor prior to the equity restructuring is unclear.

The assessment is not limited to the Radisson project. Afegbua confirmed that other inherited initiatives, including the Museum of West African Art, are also under review to determine the state’s financial obligations, liabilities, and benefits.

“The exercise aims to ensure clarity and accountability for Edo people, to understand how public money was used,” he said. “After the review, the government will act within the law, including engaging regulatory and anti-corruption agencies where necessary.”

Responding to opposition criticisms, the commissioner said the government welcomes constructive engagement but urged restraint to allow institutional reviews.

On other infrastructure matters, Afegbua clarified that Edo has no ownership stake in Ossiomo Power Plant. The state has instead adopted alternative energy sources, including solar and BEDC services, to improve cost efficiency.

He also reiterated that Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration remains committed to funding institutions and delivering critical infrastructure projects, including at Ambrose Alli University and Edo State University.

Afegbua called on former public officials to cooperate with ongoing reviews, emphasizing that transparency and accountability remain central to governance in Edo State.

