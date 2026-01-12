Edo Governor Vows No Hiding Place for Criminals, Reassures Residents on Safety

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Benin, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has reassured residents that his administration remains fully committed to the protection of lives and property across the state.

In a statement on Sunday issued by Dr. Patrick Ebojele, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Okpebholo said decisive measures against kidnapping, cultism, and other criminal activities are already producing results.

He highlighted the government’s investments in modern security equipment, intelligence gathering, and inter-agency collaboration to confront criminal elements effectively.

“The issue of kidnapping is being seriously addressed, and security operations are ongoing across the state,” the governor said.

Okpebholo also warned against attempts by unscrupulous individuals or groups to exploit public sentiments and destabilise Edo State.

“This administration will not allow criminals or their sponsors to take Edo State hostage. Anyone involved in kidnapping, cultism, or any form of criminality will be tracked down and brought to justice. There will be no hiding place for perpetrators,” he stated.

The governor urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, law-abiding, and continue with their daily activities, assuring that the government maintains firm control over the security situation.

Okpebholo reaffirmed his determination to win the battle against crime and restore lasting peace across Edo State.