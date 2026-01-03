Edo Community in Shock as Young Doctor, Brother Kidnapped in Auchi

Two brothers, including a medical doctor on housemanship, were abducted on Friday, January 2, 2026, in Auchi, Edo North, plunging their community into fear and raising fresh concerns over insecurity in Edo State.

Naija247News gathered that Ibrahim Abu, a house officer at Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi, and his brother, Tahir Abu, were reportedly kidnapped while attempting to access their residence along City Pride Road, Ibira Camp. A family source described the incident as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” noting that the young doctor’s only offense was serving humanity. The family called on security agencies and the Edo State Government to act swiftly to secure their release.

Naija247News understands that the Edo State Police Command confirmed the abduction and said security operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, forest guards, and Community Safety Partnership volunteers, have been combing nearby forest areas since Friday night. The police described the operation as aggressive and intelligence-driven, aimed at rescuing the victims safely and unconditionally.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state command assured the public that no effort would be spared in locating the brothers, emphasizing that the police are working closely with community stakeholders familiar with the forest terrain. Naija247News reports that the police received the distress call around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, prompting immediate deployment of the Divisional Police Officer and response teams to the scene.

Naija247News gathered that the kidnapping has heightened anxiety in the Iyetse Clan of the Utsogun Heritage Zone, as residents fear for the safety of vulnerable individuals in the area. The incident comes amid rising reports of abductions and insecurity in Edo State and other parts of Nigeria, particularly targeting professionals and community members in residential areas.

Naija247News understands that while the search continues, security officials have urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity promptly, and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure collective safety. The police have promised to provide updates as the operation unfolds and assured the public of their commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

The Edo community remains hopeful that the combined efforts of police and local volunteers will lead to the safe recovery of Ibrahim and Tahir Abu, with Naija247News committed to following developments and bringing timely updates to the public.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.