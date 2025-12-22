Edo Assembly Panel Recommends State Takeover of MOWAA, Radisson Blu Investments

Ad-hoc committees of the Edo State House of Assembly investigating the funding and ownership structure of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and the Radisson Blu Hotel have recommended that Governor Monday Okpebholo take possession of both investments.

The recommendation was contained in a report submitted by the committees, following weeks of legislative inquiry into the controversial projects initiated under the previous administration.

According to the report, the committees established that both the land titles and funding for the MOWAA project and the Radisson Blu Hotel originated from the Edo State Government, raising questions over ownership claims and control.

Former Governor Godwin Obaseki, the management of MOWAA, and other invited stakeholders reportedly declined to appear before the committees during the investigation.

Reacting to the summons, counsel to MOWAA, Barrister Olayiwola Afolabi, stated that his client would not appear before the House panel because the matter is already before a court of law. He added that any recommendations made by the committees would ultimately be subject to judicial determination.

The development comes amid renewed efforts by the Okpebholo administration to assert greater oversight over state-backed investments and restore investor confidence in Edo State.

Further details are expected as the House deliberates on the committee’s findings and next steps.

