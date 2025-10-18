Menu
Search
Subscribe
Media and Communication

EDITORS SHUFFLE ANEC 2025 TO NOV 12-13, TINUBU TO OPEN

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has rescheduled its annual All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 to November 12-13, 2025, in Abuja, citing unforeseen circumstances.

The conference, originally slated for an earlier date, has been rescheduled to ensure maximum participation and impact, with President Bola Tinubu confirmed as the Special Guest of Honour. The event’s theme, “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” remains unchanged, focusing on critical national issues, including electoral integrity, trust deficit, and the evolving face of journalism.

ANEC 2025 will feature keynote addresses and engaging papers, including “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics” by Prof Awa Kalu (SAN), “State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in a Challenged Nation” by Prof Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, and “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap” by Prof Abiodun Adeniyi. Editors will also engage with government officials, political figures, and business leaders in an executive session.

The NGE apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the date change, assuring that ANEC 2025 will remain a credible platform for discussing national development and cohesion. Approximately 500 editors and media executives are expected to attend, exploring ways to promote responsible and responsive journalism.

The conference will also provide a unique opportunity for editors to interact with key stakeholders, including government officials, politicians, and business leaders, and to discuss ways to promote national cohesion and democratic governance. The event will feature a communique, which will outline the editors’ recommendations and resolutions on the critical issues discussed during the conference.

In conclusion, the rescheduled ANEC 2025 promises to be a timely and crucial gathering, offering a unique opportunity for editors to chart a new course for journalism and national development. With President Tinubu’s attendance and a stellar lineup of speakers, the event is set to spark critical conversations and shape the future of Nigeria’s media landscape.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
SOUTH AFRICA WANTS SUPER EAGLES Benched: McKenzie declares war on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

SOUTH AFRICA WANTS SUPER EAGLES Benched: McKenzie declares war on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, October 2025/Naija 247news South Africa's Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie,...

Aisha Yesufu says women should not be denied right to become Nigeria’s president

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, October 2025/Naija 247news Prominent Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu has...

APC IS THE ONLY PARTY IN NIGERIA – UZODIMMA

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, October 2025/Naija 247news Imo State Governor and Chairman of...

Dele Momodu Spills why Ben Murray-Bruce Dumped Opposition for APC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, October 2025/Naija 247news Prominent chieftain of the African Democratic...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

SOUTH AFRICA WANTS SUPER EAGLES Benched: McKenzie declares war on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes

Sports 0
18, October 2025/Naija 247news South Africa's Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie,...

Aisha Yesufu says women should not be denied right to become Nigeria’s president

Editorials 0
18, October 2025/Naija 247news Prominent Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu has...

APC IS THE ONLY PARTY IN NIGERIA – UZODIMMA

Politics & Governance 0
18, October 2025/Naija 247news Imo State Governor and Chairman of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria