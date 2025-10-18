EDITORS SHUFFLE ANEC 2025 TO NOV 12-13, TINUBU TO OPEN

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has rescheduled its annual All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 to November 12-13, 2025, in Abuja, citing unforeseen circumstances.

The conference, originally slated for an earlier date, has been rescheduled to ensure maximum participation and impact, with President Bola Tinubu confirmed as the Special Guest of Honour. The event’s theme, “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” remains unchanged, focusing on critical national issues, including electoral integrity, trust deficit, and the evolving face of journalism.

ANEC 2025 will feature keynote addresses and engaging papers, including “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics” by Prof Awa Kalu (SAN), “State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in a Challenged Nation” by Prof Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, and “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap” by Prof Abiodun Adeniyi. Editors will also engage with government officials, political figures, and business leaders in an executive session.

The NGE apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the date change, assuring that ANEC 2025 will remain a credible platform for discussing national development and cohesion. Approximately 500 editors and media executives are expected to attend, exploring ways to promote responsible and responsive journalism.

The conference will also provide a unique opportunity for editors to interact with key stakeholders, including government officials, politicians, and business leaders, and to discuss ways to promote national cohesion and democratic governance. The event will feature a communique, which will outline the editors’ recommendations and resolutions on the critical issues discussed during the conference.

In conclusion, the rescheduled ANEC 2025 promises to be a timely and crucial gathering, offering a unique opportunity for editors to chart a new course for journalism and national development. With President Tinubu’s attendance and a stellar lineup of speakers, the event is set to spark critical conversations and shape the future of Nigeria’s media landscape.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.