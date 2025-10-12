EDIOTORIAL: Tinubu’s First ASUU Test: Will the Cycle Finally Break?

By Naija247news Editorial Board

For more than four decades, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government have been locked in a recurring cycle of strikes, negotiations, and broken promises. The latest two-week total and comprehensive warning strike, set to begin on Monday, October 13th, as announced by ASUU National President Professor Chris Piwuna, is not just another round of industrial action — it is President Bola Tinubu’s first major test of leadership in Nigeria’s education sector.

On paper, the demands are familiar: improved welfare, revitalization funding, and full implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement. In reality, this is about something deeper — whether Nigeria’s public university system still has the capacity to function as a national engine of knowledge, innovation, and socioeconomic mobility. Each strike brings that vital vision closer to collapse.

The Anatomy of a Broken Promise

Nigeria’s university system has been defined by instability for nearly half a century. Since ASUU was founded in 1978, the union has gone on strike more than 20 times, cumulatively shutting universities for over 40 months between 1999 and 2023 alone. What began as legitimate agitation for fair wages and better funding has hardened into a cycle of mutual distrust—government delays, ASUU walkouts, and students left stranded mid-session.

The 2009 Agreement, which remains the cornerstone of ASUU’s demands, committed the Federal Government to provide substantial funding for university revitalization, academic allowances, and improved working conditions. Yet 16 years later, it remains largely unimplemented.

The Tinubu administration, through Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa, insists it is trying to change the narrative. Alausa recently disclosed that ₦50 billion has been released for Earned Academic Allowances and another ₦150 billion captured in the 2025 budget for needs assessment, to be disbursed in three tranches. But, as Professor Piwuna noted, the government’s last-minute appeal to suspend the strike—just days before the deadline—is “a little too late.”The figures, while encouraging, represent only a fraction of the estimated ₦2 trillion backlog needed to stabilize public universities nationwide.

The Price of Paralysis

Every ASUU strike has an invisible ledger of losses. For students, it is the erosion of time and morale — academic calendars disrupted, graduation dates postponed indefinitely, and career dreams delayed. For lecturers, it it is professional stagnation and disillusionment. For the nation, it is a relentless brain drain — the steady flight of intellectual capital that now sees academics migrating abroad en masse, with reports indicating over 300 professors resigned from Nigerian universities in 2024 alone.

The ripple effects extend far beyond campuses. Each strike accelerates migration to foreign universities, where tens of thousands of Nigerian students now pay billions of naira annually in tuition and living costs. The paradox is glaring:Nigeria funds the education systems of other nations while starving its own.

Even employers have stopped trusting Nigerian degree timelines. A four-year course can now stretch to six or seven, depending on the frequency of strikes. This erosion of predictability undermines both local and international confidence in Nigerian tertiary qualifications.

A Leadership Moment for Tinubu

President Tinubu campaigned on the promise of Renewed Hope. That hope will ring hollow if the government cannot keep classrooms open. The current crisis presents an opportunity to demonstrate a different approach — one that prioritizes proactive negotiation, transparency, and accountability over the combative brinkmanship of the past.

The President must resist the bureaucratic temptation to defer or dilute the issue. Instead, he should take ownership of a Higher Education Reform Roadmap that:

Establishes a Tertiary Education Trust Implementation Council with representation from ASUU, government, and civil society, with a firm deadline for signing a new, realistic agreement.

with representation from ASUU, government, and civil society, with a firm deadline for signing a new, realistic agreement. Introduces automatic disbursement mechanisms tied to measurable performance indicators.

tied to measurable performance indicators. Publishes a quarterly education transparency report to rebuild public confidence.

to rebuild public confidence. Begins a phased renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement to align with current economic realities.

Tinubu’s administration must also explore long-term solutions beyond immediate funding releases. Nigeria’s university system needs a Sustainable Education Financing Act — a framework that guarantees predictable funding from dedicated sources such as mineral royalties, telecom levies, or education bonds. Without structural reform, every funding announcement will only buy temporary peace.

Shared Responsibility, Shared Sacrifice

ASUU, too, must evolve. The union’s credibility depends not only on defending its members’ welfare but on showing flexibility and innovation in its methods. Endless shutdowns have alienated the public and hurt the very students lecturers claim to defend. A 21st-century ASUU must adopt evidence-based advocacy, institutional partnerships, and technology-driven campaigns rather than ritualized strikes that punish learners.

University managements also have a role. Many public institutions suffer from poor governance, opaque budgeting, and internal politicking that weaken their moral leverage. Without transparency at the institutional level, even increased federal funding risks being misused or misdirected.

The Christian Council of Churches of Madagascar recently offered to mediate in that country’s political impasse — a reminder that moral voices can matter. Nigeria’s religious and civic institutions should similarly act as mediators in this crisis, helping both sides prioritize national interest over entrenched positions.

Education as National Security

The stakes could not be higher. A nation that fails to educate its youth is preparing for insecurity, not prosperity. The link between poor education, unemployment, and rising insecurity is not abstract — it is a lived Nigerian reality. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) warns that each additional year of schooling reduces the likelihood of violent extremism by up to 20 percent. Every day that Nigeria’s universities remain closed, that social buffer weakens.

Conclusion: Breaking the Cycle

The ASUU-FGN crisis is no longer about salary arrears or laboratory upgrades. It is about whether Nigeria can rebuild faith in the promise of public education. Tinubu’s administration must move beyond managing strikes to ending them — permanently.

That requires courage: the courage to reform an outdated funding model, to renegotiate honestly, and to hold institutions accountable. The current two-week strike may be temporary, but its implications are generational.

Nigeria’s classrooms have been silent for too long. Breaking that silence will define not only the success of this government but the future of an entire generation.

