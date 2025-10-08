Menu
Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa Survives Alleged Assassination Attempt Amid Fuel Protest Unrest

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news International Desk

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt on Tuesday, after his motorcade came under attack during a tense visit to Cañar province, authorities confirmed.

According to Minister of Environment and Energy Ines Manzano, the president’s vehicle was surrounded by nearly 500 protesters who pelted the convoy with rocks as Noboa traveled to a government event. Although the president was unharmed, investigators later found bullet marks on his official car, indicating that live rounds may have been fired.

Manzano said five people have been arrested in connection with the assault, which authorities are treating as an attempted assassination. Those detained face charges of terrorism and attempted murder, under Ecuador’s national security laws.

The national Indigenous federation CONAIE, which has been spearheading protests against the government, denounced the incident as a staged provocation, accusing security forces of arbitrarily detaining Indigenous demonstrators.

This marks the second major attack on a presidential convoy in recent months. In September, a motorcade carrying Noboa and several diplomats was reportedly ambushed in Imbabura province by about 350 people armed with fireworks, Molotov cocktails, and stones.

The escalating unrest is rooted in widespread anger over Noboa’s decision to end a longstanding diesel subsidy — part of a fiscal reform package aimed at reducing public spending and stabilizing Ecuador’s debt. The policy has triggered mass demonstrations led by Indigenous and rural workers, who say the subsidy removal has worsened poverty and food prices.

In recent weeks, highways have been blocked, cities paralyzed, and clashes with security forces have left at least one civilian dead and several others injured.

President Noboa, who took office in late 2023 promising to restore stability and curb violent crime, now faces his biggest political crisis yet — a test that underscores Ecuador’s fragile democracy and deep economic divides.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

