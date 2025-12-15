ECOWAS Rejects Guinea-Bissau Junta’s Transition Plan, Demands Swift Return to Constitutional Order

ABUJA, Dec 14 – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday rejected a transition programme proposed by Guinea-Bissau’s military rulers, demanding an immediate return to constitutional governance and threatening targeted sanctions against obstructionists.

The military, calling itself the Military High Command, overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on November 26, installing Major-General Horta Inta-a as interim president the next day.

The move marks Guinea-Bissau’s ninth coup in West and Central Africa over the past five years, intensifying concerns about democratic erosion in a region already facing political instability and insecurity.

At its annual summit in Abuja, ECOWAS leaders called for the release of all political detainees, including opposition figures, and stressed the need for an inclusive, short transitional period. “What ECOWAS leaders have resolved to do, is to ensure that there is zero tolerance for unconstitutional change of government,” said Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission.

ECOWAS noted that elections on November 23 were considered free and transparent by its observers, the African Union, and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries. The bloc has tasked its chair to lead a high-level delegation to Guinea-Bissau for talks with the junta and urged international partners to support its efforts.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.