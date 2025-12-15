ECOWAS Leaders Renew Call for Multilateral Strategy Against Terrorism in West Africa

ABUJA, Dec. 14, 2025 – West African leaders have renewed calls for a coordinated, multilateral approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism across the sub-region, warning that insecurity in one country threatens the stability of all.

Speaking at the opening of the 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja on Sunday, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, who chairs the regional bloc, urged member states to strengthen collective action, integrated intelligence systems and coordinated border operations.

Bio described the session as a defining moment for West Africa, noting that the region, marking 50 years since the establishment of ECOWAS, faces some of the most complex security challenges in its history.

“West Africa faces terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime and communal conflicts that continue to destabilise communities and undermine development,” he said, adding that the situation in the Sahel remains particularly grave.

“No border can insulate us from violence or fragmentation. Our response must therefore be united and uncompromising,” Bio stated, stressing that security is not only a military duty but a human imperative.

He commended ECOWAS ministers of finance and defence for agreeing on modalities to raise a 1,650-personnel regional counter-terrorism brigade by the end of 2026 and to ensure sustainable financing. He also emphasised the need to complement security operations with governance reforms, education, job creation and community resilience.

Bio decried political instability in Guinea-Bissau and the attempted coup in Benin Republic, describing them as reminders that democracy requires vigilance and principled action. He reaffirmed ECOWAS’ zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government and its commitment to supporting credible, inclusive and time-bound transitions back to constitutional rule.

On regional integration, Bio identified the single currency project and the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme as strategic priorities. He announced that from Jan. 1, 2026, member states would abolish air transport taxes and cut passenger and security charges by 25 per cent to reduce the cost of air travel across the sub-region.

In his welcome address, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, called on member states to deepen cooperation to counter terrorism, unconstitutional changes of government and other transnational threats.

“No single member state, regardless of size or influence, can achieve enduring stability in isolation,” Tinubu said, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to collective regional action.

ECOWAS Commission President Dr Omar Touray said the bloc’s firm and timely responses to crises demonstrated its commitment to democratic values and regional stability, despite growing pressures from terrorism, geopolitical shifts and economic challenges.

Touray added that ECOWAS was reinvigorating economic integration through the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Business Council to mobilise regional capital and harness member states’ comparative advantages.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.