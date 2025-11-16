Lagos Launches Electronic Planning System to Drive Smart City Development

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Electronic Physical Planning Process System (EPPPS), a digital platform designed to transform land administration, urban planning, and development across the megacity.

Speaking at the launch on Victoria Island, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and technology-driven governance, noting that Lagos’ rapid population and urban growth demands a modern approach. “Old paper-based systems can no longer support the scale and speed of development in a 21st-century megacity,” he said.

The EPPPS platform will digitize planning applications, minimize human interference, curb corruption, and provide accurate data for infrastructure planning, environmental monitoring, and safety regulation. Planning officers will now benefit from upgraded digital facilities, including over a thousand new computers, enabling faster, more efficient approvals.

“This is another bold step toward our Smart City vision—a Lagos where systems are digital, processes are seamless, and citizens can access government services easily,” the Governor said. “It simplifies processes for developers and entrepreneurs, accelerates project delivery, and ensures sustainable, orderly urban development.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu further linked the platform to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), highlighting its role in advancing transparency, citizen-centered service delivery, and efficient governance.

The Governor also called on developers, professionals, and the public to embrace the innovation, stressing that EPPPS aligns with Lagos’ THEMES+ Agenda, particularly Technology and Innovation, governance, and building a 21st-century economy.

Earlier, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, described the platform as the realization of a visionary journey, noting that it will eliminate backlogs and long queues while blocking revenue leakages and reducing opportunities for corruption. “The systems are incorruptible, providing real-time information that cannot easily be manipulated,” he added.

International partners, Raymond Tan and Steven Chan of LagosNet, shared testimonials on their collaboration. Tan cited Singapore’s implementation of a similar system in 2001, which saved billions through streamlined digital processes. Chan reassured planning officers that EPPPS enhances professionalism rather than replacing jobs, encouraging the adoption of digital submission, fast feedback, and design compatibility.

Mr. Adebola Adeyinka, Chairman of Innovacore Technologies PTE and LagosNet member, praised the project for its courage, innovation, and long-term resilience, emphasizing that despite initial skepticism, the platform is built to elevate Lagos’ economic and governance standards.

With the launch of EPPPS, Lagos is taking a decisive step toward smart urban development, positioning itself as a leader in digital governance and sustainable city planning in Nigeria and Africa.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.