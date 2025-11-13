LAGOS, November 12, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — Millions of Nigerian children are continuing to attend school on empty stomachs despite the country spending $2.39 billion on food imports between April 2024 and March 2025, according to the latest analysis of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data.

The figures show a 11.6% increase in food imports from $2.14 billion in 2023–2024 to $2.39 billion in the latest period, highlighting Nigeria’s growing reliance on foreign food products despite government interventions aimed at boosting domestic agricultural production.

Experts cite insecurity, poor mechanisation, and limited adoption of modern farming techniques as key factors driving the continued import dependence.

Hunger’s Toll on Children Under Five

Nutritionists warn that the rising cost of food and economic hardship are exacerbating malnutrition among children under five. Many now attend school hungry, a situation that impairs immunity, concentration, and cognitive development, potentially lowering academic performance and intelligence quotient (IQ).

Prof. Ngozi Nnam, former President of the Federation of African Nutrition Societies and a Community and Public Health Nutrition expert at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said:

“Most children now go to school on an empty stomach because of the economic crunch. They can’t concentrate in class, their IQ may drop, and their cognitive development will suffer. Many families go to bed hungry. Food is expensive, and some families can’t afford even one meal a day.”

Similarly, Prof. Wasiu Afolabi, former President of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, warned that malnutrition could have both short- and long-term effects, noting that Nigeria currently has the highest burden of stunted children in Africa.

Rising Food Prices Deepen Poverty

The surge in import dependence comes as staple foods such as garri, rice, bread, bottled water, and soft drinkscontinue to rise sharply in price. Nutritionists say the high cost of feeding families is further worsening poverty and hunger nationwide.

“The rising cost of food is going to worsen the malnutrition burden unless deliberate efforts are made to make food available and affordable,” Afolabi added.

Insecurity also continues to impede agricultural production, preventing farmers from fully cultivating their lands.

Alarming National Nutrition Statistics

UNICEF data indicate that of Nigeria’s 35 million children under five, 23.5 million suffer from anaemia, 12 million are stunted, and three million are wasted.

Nigeria is ranked first in Africa and second globally in the number of malnourished children. According to the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey, one in three Nigerian children is stunted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that anaemia and malnutrition pose serious global public health risks, reducing immunity, increasing susceptibility to infection, and impairing growth, development, and cognitive performance.

Calls for Urgent Government Action

Nutrition experts are urging the Federal Government to implement immediate measures to address hunger, reduce food prices, and promote local agricultural production. They warn that if unaddressed, malnutrition will continue to stunt growth, impair cognitive development, and hinder national development.

Prof. Nnam emphasized that:

“It is going to have a terrible impact on children. More will be stunted, underweight, or anaemic. Measures must be taken urgently to address the economic crunch, including setting short- and medium-term goals to make living easier for citizens.”

Experts insist that tackling hunger is critical not only for individual child development but also for the country’s long-term economic and social progress.

The Stakes for National Development

With millions of children unable to access adequate nutrition, Nigeria faces a potential lost generation whose cognitive and physical development may be irreversibly affected. Nutritionists stress that improving food security, reducing reliance on imports, and supporting local farmers are essential steps toward reversing the crisis.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.