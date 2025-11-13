Menu
Agriculture

Dangote Group’s US $1 Billion Zimbabwe Push: What It Means for Africa’s Industrialisation

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

HARARE, November 12 (Naija247news) — Nigerian industrial giant, the Dangote Group, has announced plans to inject at least $1 billion into Zimbabwe’s infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, marking a major comeback for Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, in the southern African nation nearly a decade after his initial investment efforts stalled.

Speaking in Harare after a closed-door meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Dangote confirmed the signing of an investment agreement covering three key areas — a petroleum pipeline, a power generation plant, and a cement manufacturing facility.

“We have just signed an agreement between Zimbabwe and the Dangote Group to do various investments in various sectors, some of which are cement, power generation, and a pipeline to bring petroleum products,” Dangote told reporters after the signing ceremony.

A Renewed Partnership After a 10-Year Delay

Dangote’s renewed commitment comes almost ten years after his 2015 visit to Zimbabwe, then under the late President Robert Mugabe, when regulatory uncertainty and foreign exchange challenges forced the group to shelve its plans.

When asked what had changed, Dangote cited improved transparency, policy consistency, and government stability under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“There are quite a lot of changes between that time when we came and now. The government is solid; there is a lot of transparency,” he said.

Mnangagwa’s administration, since taking over power in 2017 following Mugabe’s ouster, has rolled out aggressive reforms to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) through its “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” campaign, offering tax incentives and legal guarantees for large-scale investors.

Pipeline Project to Strengthen Energy Connectivity

The proposed petroleum pipeline will serve as a strategic link between Zimbabwe and regional oil supply networks, potentially reducing import costs and dependence on South Africa for refined petroleum. Dangote hinted that the pipeline project complements the company’s massive Dangote Refinery — a $20 billion facility in Lagos, Nigeria, commissioned in 2024 and projected to be the world’s largest single-train refinery, with a daily refining capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil.

The integration of a new petroleum supply line in southern Africa could enhance regional energy security, foster intra-African trade, and align with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Power Generation to Support Industrialization

Dangote also confirmed plans to invest in power generation infrastructure, an area where Zimbabwe continues to struggle with frequent blackouts and aging facilities. According to data from the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), the country currently generates about 1,200 megawatts against a national demand exceeding 1,700 megawatts, forcing industries to rely on costly imports and diesel-powered generators.

The proposed Dangote power project is expected to bridge this energy gap, supplying both the cement plant and nearby industrial clusters, while contributing excess power to the national grid.

Cement Manufacturing to Tap Regional Demand

A new Dangote Cement plant in Zimbabwe would expand the conglomerate’s footprint to its 18th African country, strengthening its dominance in the cement industry. Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM.LG) currently operates major plants in Nigeria, Ethiopia, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zambia, among others, with an annual production capacity of 48.6 million tonnes.

Zimbabwe’s cement demand has been rising steadily, driven by public infrastructure projects and private housing developments. Industry data shows that domestic cement consumption reached 1.7 million tonnes in 2023, up from 1.4 million tonnes in 2021, with imports filling nearly 20% of demand. Dangote’s entry could not only meet local needs but also position Zimbabwe as an export hub for southern Africa.

Economic and Geopolitical Significance

Analysts say the investment could mark one of Zimbabwe’s largest private sector inflows since 2018 and bolster the nation’s effort to rebuild investor confidence after years of sanctions, hyperinflation, and economic contraction.

“This move signals that pan-African investors are regaining trust in Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic reforms,” said Harare-based economist Tinashe Mutasa. “Dangote’s name carries weight — it’s a signpost for other African and global investors to take a second look.”

The deal also strengthens Nigeria–Zimbabwe economic relations, which have remained relatively low compared to Nigeria’s trade ties with South Africa, Kenya, or Ghana. By expanding its industrial investments across borders, the Dangote Group is effectively positioning Nigeria as a continental industrial power, leveraging private capital to drive Africa’s manufacturing growth.

Outlook

If fully implemented, Dangote’s $1 billion Zimbabwe project could create thousands of jobs, improve infrastructure capacity, and help reduce energy imports. It also underscores the growing role of African billionaires and corporations in shaping intra-African economic cooperation and infrastructure financing — long dominated by Western and Chinese entities.

With operations now spanning 17 countries and counting, the Dangote Group continues to embody the continent’s industrial ambition — transforming Africa’s natural resources into self-sustaining value chains.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

