Economist Ken Ife urges FG to repeal 2025 Appropriation Act as experts question realism of Tinubu’s N58.47trn 2026 Budget

Renowned economist and Lead Consultant on Private Sector Development to the ECOWAS Commission, Prof. Ken Ife, has advised the Federal Government to repeal the 2025 Appropriation Act and consolidate the newly presented 2026 budget, warning that failure to do so could trigger major macroeconomic setbacks.

Naija247news gathered that Prof. Ife issued the advisory on Saturday in Abuja, during an interview where he reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the 2026 budget to the National Assembly on Friday. President Tinubu proposed a N58.47 trillion expenditure plan for the 2026 fiscal year, describing it as a strategic blueprint to strengthen national security, rebuild the economy, and support critical infrastructure.

Naija247news reports that the 2026 budget structure allocates N5.41 trillion to security and defence, followed by N3.56 trillion for infrastructure development, N3.52 trillion to education and N2.48 trillion to the health sector. The budget is anchored on N34.33 trillion projected revenue, N58.18 trillion expenditure and N15.52 trillion set aside for debt servicing.

According to Naija247news, Prof. Ife argued that the current structure of the 2025 Appropriation Act, coupled with planning inconsistencies, would set Nigeria back by at least a decade if not urgently reviewed. He attributed the setback to what he described as budget indiscipline and a disregard for the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA 2007).

Naija247news understands that the economist blamed the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for exposing government to avoidable fiscal strain, insisting that placing financial pressure on the presidency by repeatedly activating emergency rectifications reflects a systemic failure in Nigeria’s public finance planning.

Prof. Ife said previous warnings over unrealistic oil price benchmarks and overly ambitious crude production targets had been ignored. He noted that the 2025 benchmark of $75 per barrel and two million barrels per day production was unachievable, stating that such assumptions could dangerously expand deficits, push borrowing higher, increase debt service burden and squeeze capital spending.

According to Naija247news, Ife warned that faulty projections would also deny the country much-needed accretion to the Excess Crude Account and weaken foreign reserve buffers. He said 70 per cent of the 2025 capital component remained outstanding, insisting that repealing the Act and consolidating the new 2026 budget would stabilise implementation and restore fiscal credibility.

Meanwhile, Naija247news gathered that Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), offered a contrasting tone, describing the 2026 budget as more structurally sound than the previous ones presented for 2024 and 2025. He praised the 2026 assumptions as relatively realistic and conservative.

However, Naija247news understands that Yusuf expressed concern over the oil price benchmark of $64.85 per barrel and the production target threshold. He warned that relying on optimistic oil performance could undermine the budget’s integrity. Yusuf urged the National Assembly to avoid inflating figures through constituency projects, stressing that credibility and trust matter more than size.

Naija247news reports that Yusuf emphasised that Nigeria’s recurrent experience with unrealistic projections leads to mid-year reviews, distortions, and weak implementation outcomes that damage institutional confidence.

In a related development, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, cautioned the Federal Government against stretching assumptions beyond national capacity. Naija247news gathered that he warned that overly optimistic projections could erode fiscal discipline and weaken public confidence, noting that the lessons of 2025 must guide the 2026 framework. Abbas stressed that Nigeria must shift from aspiration-driven budgets to evidence-based planning, urging that national growth must be tied to job creation, rising incomes and broader economic expansion.

Economic analysts at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) also questioned the sustainability of the 2026 financial framework. According to Naija247news, PwC noted that although the budget contains elements of realism, projected revenue growth appears overly ambitious.

The analysts warned that the expected 15.3 percent revenue growth target for 2026 surpasses both expenditure and GDP growth forecasts, exposing government plans to external vulnerabilities. They argued that strong revenue targets depend on higher tax receipts, resources extraction output, and rising profits from capital markets—conditions complicated by global economic uncertainty.

PwC noted that expected expenditure increases across security, agriculture, education, and healthcare reflect commendable priorities but stressed that revenue generation must match spending ambition to avoid fiscal slippage.

Naija247news understands that debate over the 2026 budget comes as Nigeria navigates inflationary pressure, rising debt obligations, fuel subsidy debates, fragile oil output and weak industrial productivity. Stakeholders believe the coming months will determine whether the new budget delivers a policy turning point or continues the cycle of repeated corrections.

According to Naija247news, the National Assembly is expected to begin committee-level breakdown sessions in the coming days, where ministries, agencies, and departments will defend proposals ahead of final approval. The discussions are anticipated to shape Nigeria’s 2026 economic direction, fiscal discipline targets and medium-term development outlook.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.