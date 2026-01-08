Ecobank Nigeria Prepays Over $245 Million of Eurobond Ahead of February Maturity

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 6, 2026 (NAN) — Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. has successfully completed the early repayment of more than 80 per cent of its $300 million eurobond, ahead of its February 2026 maturity, the bank announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the bank confirmed that it concluded a tender offer, prepaying approximately $245 million of the outstanding notes, representing over 80 per cent of the total issuance of its 7.125 per cent Senior Note Participation Notes due February 16, 2026.

The tender offer, launched on November 27, 2025, allowed eligible noteholders to redeem their holdings before the original maturity date. The early and late participation deadlines were December 11 and December 29, 2025, respectively.

Holders of validly tendered notes received $1,000 per $1,000 in principal plus accrued interest up to the final settlement date of December 31, 2025. Following the transaction, the outstanding principal has been reduced to approximately $55.09 million.

Ecobank said the move reflects a proactive approach to liability management and balance sheet optimisation, reinforcing its financial resilience.

The tender offer was executed with Renaissance Capital Africa (Renaissance Securities Nigeria Ltd.) as financial adviser and dealer manager, while Sodali & Co Ltd. acted as tender agent. The notes were originally issued by EBN Finance Company B.V., with limited recourse to the issuer, to finance the $300 million Senior Note issued by Ecobank Nigeria Ltd.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.