Eagles Soar with Steel and Strategy as Chelle Sets Sights on Morocco Showdown

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has showered praise on his players following Nigeria’s emphatic 2–0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a result that secured the country’s record 16th semi-final appearance in the tournament’s history.

The hard-fought encounter, played on Saturday night in Marrakech, saw Nigeria overcome a disciplined Algerian side through goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams. Naija247News gathered that the win not only underlined Nigeria’s pedigree on the continental stage but also reinforced growing confidence in Chelle’s tactical philosophy.

Speaking after the match, Chelle highlighted the team’s composure, discipline, and belief, noting that his players executed the game plan with remarkable maturity. “I am extremely proud of the boys. They were happy, focused, and brave. We worked hard, and my vision is clearly taking shape in this team,” the coach said.

Naija247News understands that the Super Eagles endured a tense first half, with Algeria testing Nigeria’s patience and defensive organisation. Chelle explained that calmness and trust in preparation were key to weathering the early pressure. “For 45 minutes, we stayed calm. I told the players to trust the process. When the moment came, we struck with authority,” he added.

The breakthrough arrived shortly after halftime when Osimhen found the net, a goal Chelle described as pivotal to the flow of the game. According to him, the opener lifted the psychological burden on the team and allowed Nigeria to dictate proceedings. Akor Adams later sealed the victory with a composed finish, showcasing what the coach termed the “ruthless mentality” required at elite tournament level.

Beyond the goals, Chelle reserved special praise for the team’s defensive discipline, which blunted Algeria’s late attacking push. He noted that Nigeria’s compact shape and intelligent game management were signs of a squad growing in confidence and maturity.

Looking ahead, Naija247News reports that Chelle has already shifted focus to Wednesday’s semi-final clash against tournament hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Acknowledging the challenge, he said: “Morocco are strong and playing at home. There will be pressure, but we respect them and believe in ourselves.”

The coach added that recovery, analysis, and thorough preparation would define Nigeria’s build-up to the decisive encounter, insisting that the Super Eagles are determined to rise to the occasion as they chase continental glory.