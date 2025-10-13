DSS Warns Nigerians Against Interacting with Dismissed Operative Victor Onyedikachi Godwin

By Naija247news Security Desk- Abuja — The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted Nigerians to Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, a former staff member dismissed from the agency, who is reportedly using the DSS name to defraud members of the public.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, October 13, 2025, the Service urged citizens to avoid any dealings with Godwin and to contact the DSS directly for complaints or inquiries.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts members of the public of the activities of one Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, a dismissed staff,” the notice reads.

“He is reportedly engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any dealings with him. For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515 or via email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng.”

Pattern of Fraudulent Activities by Former Staff

This advisory comes just a week after a similar alert concerning Barry Donald, another dismissed DSS officer accused of exploiting the agency’s name to deceive Nigerians.

Authorities emphasized that vigilance is necessary, urging the public to verify the credentials of anyone claiming affiliation with the DSS before engagement.

The Service reiterated that all official inquiries, complaints, and verifications must be directed to official DSS channels to avoid falling victim to scams.

Protecting Citizens from Fraud

Fraudulent schemes involving former security operatives exploiting public trust are increasingly common in Nigeria. By issuing timely advisories, the DSS seeks to protect citizens and preserve the integrity of its operations.

The Service encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity immediately through the official phone number and email.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.