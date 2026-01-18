DSS Re-Arrests Malami’s Son at Kuje Prison After Alleged Attempt at Quiet Bail Exit

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have re-arrested Abdulaziz Malami, son of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, following what security sources described as an attempt to secure his release without standard prison procedures.

The dramatic re-arrest occurred on Friday after court bailiffs from the Federal High Court arrived at the facility with fully processed bail documents authorising Abdulaziz’s release.

However, multiple sources within the correctional centre disclosed that Malami allegedly resisted the formal release process, insisting that his son be quietly moved out of the prison without attracting public attention.

DSS Surveillance Foils Alleged Exit Plan

Security officials said Kuje Prison had been placed under heightened surveillance days earlier following intelligence reports suggesting possible efforts to manage Abdulaziz’s release discreetly.

As part of the operation, DSS operatives reportedly monitored all vehicular movements in and out of the facility, profiling each vehicle leaving the premises.

Shortly after Abdulaziz was handed over to individuals facilitating his release, DSS operatives intercepted the vehicle conveying him and rearrested him outside the prison compound.

“This happened on Friday. The son was taken from the Federal High Court bailiffs who brought fully processed bail papers, but Malami refused to leave, urging that they sneak his son out,” a source familiar with the incident told Naija247news.

“The DSS profiled every car leaving the facility and rearrested his son.”

Another security source said the development reflects growing concern within the intelligence community over what was described as “irregular efforts” surrounding the former attorney-general’s handling of the bail process.

Background: Illness Scare Inside Kuje

The re-arrest comes weeks after Abdulaziz was rushed to the Kuje prison clinic in late December after reportedly falling ill.

At the time, sources confirmed that he was placed under medical observation following a sudden health episode on December 30.

“Malami’s son suddenly fell sick and was rushed to the Kuje clinic to stay there for observation,” a prison source had disclosed.

EFCC Arraignment Over ₦8.7bn Alleged Laundering Scheme

Abdulaziz is standing trial alongside his father and Malami’s fourth wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe, following their arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

The defendants are facing a 16-count charge bordering on conspiracy, procuring, disguising, concealing, and laundering proceeds of unlawful activities amounting to ₦8,713,923,759.49, contrary to the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

At the arraignment, prosecuting counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), informed the court that the charges were brought to enable the defendants take their pleas. Defence counsel J.B. Daudu (SAN) raised no objection. All three defendants pleaded not guilty, paving the way for a full trial.

Alleged Use of Front Companies and Luxury Properties

According to EFCC court filings, Malami allegedly used fronts and corporate entities — including Metropolitan Auto Tech Ltd and Meethaq Hotels Ltd — to launder public funds while in office.

One count alleges that Malami and his son procured over ₦1.01 billion through Metropolitan Auto Tech Ltd between July 2022 and June 2025 to conceal the source of funds deposited into a Sterling Bank account.

Another charge accuses Malami of using ₦600 million suspected to be proceeds of crime as collateral to secure a loan for Rayhaan Hotels Ltd.

The EFCC further alleges that the defendants used property firms and Bureau De Change operators to disguise payments for high-end properties across Abuja, Kano, and Birnin Kebbi, including:

• ₦500 million luxury duplex, Amazon Street, Maitama

• ₦700 million property, Onitsha Crescent, Garki

• ₦850 million Meethaq Hotels, Jabi

• ₦430 million property on Rhine Street, Maitama

• ₦537 million worth of properties in Abuja, Kano, and Birnin Kebbi

Two of the properties were linked to Hamonia Hotels Ltd, Area 11, Garki, and Meethaq Hotels, Rhine Street, Maitama.

EFCC Witnesses and Intelligence Reports

In documents tendered as Proof of Evidence, the EFCC listed investigators, bankers, and Bureau De Change operators as witnesses.

Officials including Folarin Dare, Chinedu Eneanya, and Sani Lukeman are expected to testify on how intelligence reports and petitions triggered what the agency described as a probe into “monumental corruption” allegedly linked to the former minister.

A witness, Hassan Aliyu, is said to have claimed that his company’s bank account was used for suspicious multi-million-naira transactions without his full knowledge.

Tight Security, Terrorism Financing Concerns

Earlier in January, Kuje Correctional Centre was placed under heavy security, with over 50 DSS operatives deployed to strategic locations around the facility.

Security sources described the move as preemptive, aimed at ensuring Malami does not evade investigations — including intelligence-linked probes into alleged terrorism financing activities — following his grant of bail in the ₦8.7 billion money laundering case.

Despite the weight of the allegations, Malami, his wife, and his son continue to maintain their innocence as the case proceeds to trial.