DSS Detains Pastor Kayode Olawoye Over Road Advocacy in Ogun State

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja / Abeokuta, Jan. 20, 2026 – The Department of State Services (DSS) has detained Pastor Kayode Olawoye, a civic advocate and cleric, following his repeated calls for improved road infrastructure in Ogun State. Olawoye, invited to the DSS office in Abeokuta for the third time on Monday, was not allowed to leave the facility, marking a departure from previous engagements.

The pastor, known for highlighting the deteriorating condition of key roads through sermons, media appearances, and community campaigns, reportedly faced detention amid growing concerns about intimidation against citizens advocating for accountability under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

Residents and rights groups have expressed alarm over the detention, describing it as part of a broader trend targeting critics of the government. In past instances, officials and public figures drawing attention to governance lapses have faced harassment, arrests, or politically motivated actions.

In a related development, the Ogun State Police Command has charged internet blogger Adetoun Onajobi with six counts, including cybercrime, false information, and obstruction of justice. The charges stem from claims that she allegedly published false accusations against the state government and engaged in online harassment of the governor. Investigations revealed that Onajobi submitted a fabricated medical report to evade police questioning, leading to the arrest and arraignment of the doctor who prepared the false document.

These developments have reignited discussions about civic rights, freedom of expression, and accountability in Ogun State, with observers urging adherence to due process while addressing public grievances.