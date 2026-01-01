Driver in Anthony Joshua Lagos–Ibadan Crash Taken into Police Custody

ABEOKUTA, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – The driver of the vehicle involved in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of two associates of former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway has been taken into police custody, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Oluseyi Babaseyi, public relations officer for the Ogun State Police Command, said the driver of the Lexus SUV transporting Joshua and his team is being held while investigations continue. “The driver of the Lexus SUV is currently in custody in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case. Investigations are ongoing,” Babaseyi posted on X.

The crash occurred Monday when the SUV reportedly rammed into a stationary truck along the busy expressway. Two members of Joshua’s entourage—Kevin Latif Ayodele, his personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach—died as a result of the collision.

Joshua survived the crash and was admitted to Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos. He was discharged late Wednesday night after doctors confirmed he was clinically fit to continue recovery at home.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reported that five adult males were involved in the incident. Two died, one was injured, and two escaped unhurt. Preliminary FRSC investigations indicate the crash was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, factors cited as leading causes of fatal road accidents on Nigerian highways.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.